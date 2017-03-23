Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed the view that an incident in London which left several people dead and many more injured, was a senseless act on the British people.

Four people, including the attacker and a police officer, were killed and 40 injured in what CNN described as the “deadliest London terror attack in 12 years.” Eight people have been arrested in light of the incident.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Paix Bouche last night, Skerrit said that acts of terrorism have caused instability across the world.

“Let me first of all, on behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, extend our solidarity to the government and people of the United Kingdom on the senseless act against the British people, and to extend our sympathies and prayers to the families of those whose lives were taken away from them,” he said.

Skerrit added that Dominica has stood, and will continue to stand, with nations to fight terrorism “in any form” around the world.

“With the presence of terrorism, it is creating a very uncertain and unstable world for all of us, and all of us will suffer the consequences of that,” he stated.

He said that Dominica stands “in absolute solidarity” with the government of the United Kingdom as they mourn over the “tragic loss of lives in that beautiful country.”

According to media reports, the assailant drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two people, before crashing it outside parliament and trying to enter the complex, armed with a knife. He then stabbed an unarmed police officer who later died from the injuries, before armed police shot him.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.