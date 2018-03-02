President of the Association of Caribbean MediaWorkers (ACM), Wesley Gibbings, has called for an end to fighting among members of the media.

He made reference to Dominica where it is no secret that there have been exchanges, sometimes harsh, between the newly formed Dominica Media and Communications Association (DMCA) and the Media Workers Association of Dominica (MWAD).

Both organizations are attending ACM functions in Barbados. Garvin Richards is representing DMCA. He is also President of the organization. Carlisle Jno Baptiste is representing MWAD.

Later this week they will attend the ACM’s Ninth Biennial General Assembly. DCMA has been granted observer status at the event, while MWAD is attending although its membership in the ACM has been suspended.

Speaking at a disaster reporting symposium on Friday, Gibbings said the ACM is looking optimistically at Dominica but the fighting must stop.

He stated that the ACM is a fraternity and it has to be frank.

“We have to stop the fighting,” he remarked. “What the hell are we fighting for?”

Referring to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Dominica last September, Gibbings said, “You know we just come through one of the most serious episodes of our life, people lost their lives. Property damage was phenomenal on a scale that we have never experienced before and people are fighting. What the hell are we fighting for?”