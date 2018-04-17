The Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots e.V. (ACTP) has finally responded to the controversy regarding the transfer of 12 parrots from Dominica to a facility in Germany.

The organization apologized on social media for taking so long to respond after the controversy erupted saying “we want to wait for all medical results.”

In a lengthy statement, the organization sought to justify the transfer of the birds from the Botanic Gardens in Roseau.

It said the primary objectives of the project are:

– Establishment of an ex-situ captive breeding population for the two endemic Amazon species of Dominica, the Imperial parrot (Amazona imperialis) and Red-necked parrot (A. arausiaca)

– Conduct a transparent census with collaboration of international organizations and sister islands to estimate the population size of both species, similar to the census conducted previously in St. Lucia under collaboration with the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and the Saint Lucia Forestry Department

– Multi-stage training of Dominican Forestry staff members (veterinary training, three-month training of staff members to improve knowledge of husbandry guidelines in Dominica, provide funding for staff members to study conservation biology)

– Provide equipment, which will be relevant for further field work and research

– Immediate-term, financial support (now – 1 year) for crop depredation on agriculture and public awareness of local farmers to decrease the risk of possible conflicts between humans and the vulnerable parrot population

– Short-term restoration and modernization (now – 2 years) of the facility at the Dominica Botanic Gardens (Roseau) to establish a quarantine following international guidelines (with external electrical supply, room/aviaries with full isolation from healthy birds,

appropriate quarantine protocols)

– Conduct middle-term research (now – 4 years) among the ex-situ population to study the vocal repertoire, behavior and nutritional requirements of both species, with modern, non-invasive, scientifically peer-reviewed methods

– Long-term conservation project (> 5 years) with the proposal of a Wildlife and Education Conservation center to ensure protection to endemic wildlife

The full statement is below

Download (PDF, 805KB)