After decriminalizing cannabis, Antigua preps full legalizationBizdaily - Friday, April 20th, 2018 at 10:52 AM
One month after decriminalizing cannabis, the tiny Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda is drafting legislation to legalize recreational and medical marijuana sales.
The Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) Act, 2018, published in the Official Gazette on March 5, amends the Misuse of Drugs Act to state that “a person who is in possession of a maximum of 15 grams of the drug Cannabis or Cannabis resin is not guilty of an offence.”
It also makes it “lawful” to cultivate up to four cannabis plants per household and expunges marijuana convictions involving a quantity of 15 grams or less.
The amendment stopped short of legalization, however, as it does not remove legal penalties for the sale of cannabis.
But that also may change soon.
Ryan Johnson, legislative drafter and editor of the government’s Official Gazette, confirmed to Marijuana Business Daily that a new bill is in the works that would permit cannabis sales under certain circumstances.
“Those circumstances have not been fully identified and confirmed as yet because … that legislation is currently being drafted and no final version of that bill is complete thus far,” Johnson said.
A source confirmed that a group from Canada is advising Antigua on the draft legislation, which involves recreational and medical cannabis.
The bill could be brought for consideration in Parliament within the next six months, according to the source, who requested anonymity because this person was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s government won a decisive second term in last month’s general elections, winning 15 of the 17 seats up for grabs, meaning the bill stands a good chance of becoming law once it gains the support of his majority government.
Antigua and Barbuda follow other Caribbean nations down the path to legal medical cannabis.
Jamaica passed the “Ganja Law” in 2015, which made possession of 2 ounces or less of cannabis a ticket-able offense. The law also legalized possession for medical or therapeutic purposes.
Neighboring Cayman Islands approved medical cannabis imports and sales the following year.
Here are the Antigua and Barbuda cannabis laws at a glance:
Anyone older than 18 is allowed to possess a maximum of 15 grams of cannabis.
It is lawful to cultivate up to four plants per household.
Cannabis sales remain illegal.
Smoking marijuana is prohibited in public places, including bars, restaurants and tourist establishments.
Tourist establishments are allowed to set aside “open areas” where guests can smoke cannabis.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
” a group from Canada ” no those Canadian laws are too restrictive it should be 100% legal no restrictions smh…
Antigua leaps and bounds ahead of Dominica, it not even fair… Nice airport, infrastructure, and populace. But What DA do to deserve laborites nuh boy?
Dominica needs to get on this movement…this is a Billion Dollar industry. With the Legalization and Decriminalization of Pot, the GOVT can reduce VAT, and implement a POT TAX as an alternative to generating funds to build schools, roads, bridges, continue to provide care for the elderly through it NEP initiative, increase civil servants pay etc… Lets face it, our boys will continue to Plant, Smoke and Export/Import weed, why shouldn’t the country benefit from this market???
Mr Skerrit if you legalize Cannabis i will and definately bring voters to vote for you..Bless💚
they like to raise conversation and play around the topic like they down for the cause. But them man there not for the cause. The AG himself has said that he DOES NOT intend to have it decriminalized or legalized in the the foreseeable future. In other words crapaud smoke your pipe on that one. Those guys praise the war on drugs which is fictitious and made up by the US who itself is a major producer of illicit drugs. Other islands are moving towards it, but it is our fear from since the 70’s dread act that have us like monkeys. Scare propaganda and miseducation about marijuana that have us looking foolish and acting like smoking and consuming marijuana is a sin. But the bible itself says the herb is for the use of man. Marijuana is a herb with a multitude of uses. It is the healing of the nation. It can fuel, feed, clothe, medicate, build, textile etc with marijuana.
but mind you it was a hot topic last election and he roped in the marijuana consuming community making them think he was about to make changes. to this day i am waiting on the “structured” debate/ conversation he proposed to have on the topic. To this day. But dont worry, ill be going to antigua more often now. My little money will be spent there when i am on vacation. not here where police still believe that it is the devil that making young people do marijuana and put tatoo on their skin. A police man actually told me that while processing me.
Dominica needs to get on this movement…this is a Billion Dollar industry. With the Legalization and Decriminalization of Pot, the GOVT can reduce VAT, and implement a POT TAX as an alternative to generating funds to build schools, roads, bridges, continue to provide care for the elderly through it NEP initiative, increase civil servants pay etc… Lets face it, our boys will continue to Plant, Smoke and Export/Import weed, why shouldn’t the country benefit from this market???
Thank you antigua. Fearless in your decision making. No cowardice and hypocrisy in these times. Marijuana is practically legal here in any case. I dont know who they trying to fool.
Legalization will not be without its problems also, mainly theft.
Skerro, when things get a little less busy from post Maria problems it’s your turn in the region to decriminalize it.