Agriculture Minister assures parrots will be returned to DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 at 11:38 AM
Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, has given the assurance that 12 rare parrots taken from the Parrot Aviary in the Botanic Gardens to Germany will eventually be returned to the island.
In an interview with Marpin Channel Five News, he said he is satisfied the birds will return when the time is right.
“We are satisfied that our birds will be back at the right time,” he stated.
Reports surfaced about a week and a half ago that the birds endemic to Dominica were taken to Germany causing a firestorm of controversy mainly due to the lack of public knowledge of the matter.
The government has since stated that they were taken to a facility in the European country to faciliate the breeding of the endangered species since its habitat was severely damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Maria last September.
The facility, ran by the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP), was described by Drigo as “recognized” by other Caribbean countries such as St. Lucia and St. Vincent for captive breeding and “it was only Dominica’s turn to look at it as an option considering the impact of Maria on our birds.”
He remarked that he hopes captive breeding of the birds will be successful.
“Hopefully they will breed in captivity and we will be successful in the captive breeding program and all of our birds will be back and they will be released into the wild,” he said.
Drigo was also quizzed on allegations that officials at the Forestry Department who were involved in parrot conservation at the aviary did not take part in the transfer process but he dismissed them as gossip.
“The Ministry of Agriculture cannot respond to gossip, so I am not going to respond to gossip but rest assured everything that had to be done, every I was dotted and every T was crossed…” he said.
He also shot down allegations that the birds were taken out of the island without proper documentation.
“This is 2018, government will not be exporting or sending birds overseas without all the proper documents in place, so these are just gossip which I won’t be able to entertain,” Drigo said.
26 Comments
Johnson, I truly feel sorry for you. It became public nine days ago that our parrots had been removed from their enclosure the previous day under a cloak of secrecy. As far as I know you were not even aware of this.
The persons really responsible for this did not put you in the loop, did they?
Your assurance that the birds will be returned to Dominica when the time is right is meaningless. At best, a tentative promise may have been made that we would receive a chick, should the breeding attempt in Germany produce any offspring, the rest being sold for good money by the people who acquired our birds by whatever means. I am sorry but this whole saga has a clandestine ring to it with people in authority disposing of what is not rightfully theirs.
I tell you these Pigs thats running this soon to be no country are beyond animals. Soon there will be no Dominica
This GOVT needs to be voted out immediately because too much racket in this country.
Drigo, shut up; as usual you are lying through you teeth!
Were you involved when the parrots were stolen, or taken from the Aviary, and smuggled out of the country? There is no reason why the Parrots were taken out of there and sold to some German. For you to sit there with your head looking as if it is screwed to your body blowing out hot air is a disgrace.
When you say the Parrots will return when the time is right, can you tell us when will the time be right? If the Birds needed medical attention, it does not take a year, a month or a week to treat a bird!
There is no justification for you all sending the Parrots to Germany, unless they are sold for personal gains. Are you and your government suggesting that there are no animal veterinary doctors in the Caribbean, if there are none in Dominica who could be called in the treat the Birds?
You need to shut up because there is no defense to corruption!
There is so much lies, confusion and hypocrisy on just about everything going on in Dominica at this time. No doubt these corrupt guys have used Maria and Erika to get all they wanted in the dark and now all they doing is spin the truth. Right now the lies and corruption of these of those in authority make Dominica a far undesirable country to be in than the distrution suffered by Erika and Maria. Again, our biggest problem in Dominica at this time is not the destruction suffered by Erika and Maria combined, but really our problem is that of our government that cannot be trusted by friends and supporters of the government, supporters of the opposition and even donor countries. No one trusts our government and that’s our biggest problem.
When you have a government that spinning and lying about a dozen bird’s, tell me how you can trust them with anything? We get to the point where anyone calling talk show programs and say they calling on behalf of the prime Minister and Tony Astaphan and the prime minister doesn’t not condemn that or confirm it. That’s the sad state of our country and it is very depressing man
Voolee zor vollee de Parrot and that not Gossip..You Politicians i tell you boy.. Parrots you guys could not create a habitat for? So you telling me the Government of Dominica is very poor? Labourites all you like it so..
I wonder if he know what he talking about. This happen around him and don’t know one …. about it but just press and talk.
Them fellas there people just can’t trust them no more.
Mr. Drigo, Please go and fix the pot holes from Castle Bruce to Petite Soufriere which you can plant Fig and Dasheen in it. You have failed to give proper representation to the people who elected you other than driving on a Sunday and make empty promises and words like ”i’ll check you, i’ll check you” its time we the people of the Castle Bruce constituency wake up and stop have you take us for a ride. The roads are a disaster, many house still under Tarpaulin with the hurricane season not so far ahead, you have failed us over and over again with your poor representation not even your leader has ever visited since the passage of Hurricane Maria to see the state and the condition the people are living in. You Mr. Drigo needs to go and stop let Skirret take you for a ride and pass like a fool, no wonder they want to replace you with the …….. from Castle Bruce that working in Skirret office, but we the young people know and deserve better & you will never be elected again!
“At the right time” , so if they decide to send back the bones it’s fine, as long as it’s “At the right time”.
I just checked my calendar “At the right time” wasn’t a month or a year
Couldn’t captive breeding happened locally? Haven’t we done caprive breeding here in Dominica in the past?
You will have to entertain our questions and concerns whether you want to think it’s gossip. The people put you in power and have to ask questions and you need to provide answers. When you and your fellow ministers start to do things transparently, then there’ll be no cause for gossip. The parrots were moved in a very questionable manner, much like how this government does many things. The ministry only started to talk about the parrots days after the people began to talk. It is time to answer to the people and our concerns.
It is time to give change a chance.
God bless Dominica.
This response alone tells when a man is not telling the truth or caught with his pants down. Every T was crossed except the ones that were meant to informed the public. Instead of transparency you had lransparency. Sound like a drunk man.
Drigo my parents did not make a fool.
Drigo, in captivity parrots live about 80 yrs. If the original explanation was to breed these birds in case they go extinct and to store genetic information why are you talking about they will be back when time is right. Lets say they breed and make young in two years what is going to happen to the chicks? Dominica does not currently have a parrot extinction problem and the birds are all over in the wild. Your comment above tells me the original explanation was a lie you guys realise you made a mistake and giving yourself time to get the birds back because of the outrage. A breading program to protect species is a long term program. I am talking about 20 to 30 plus years. Every offspring belongs to Dominica. If i were you i would stop beating around the fu…ing bush and get them back tomorrow. Stop disrespecting what makes dominica Dominica. Its from people, to passport to parrots being denegrated. How these ………. is a gov minister is besides me.
when …after they are bred ?…..with all the offspring or just the exact 12?….every last one should be returned…how are we going to know how many were bred and returned or not?
The birds will be returned “at the right time.?” What time is that Drigo? Never? They need to come back now. They should have never left. There shouldn’t be another hurricane for at least a couple of years and I doubt that there are any plans to even get them back in a couple of years. You just hope the people will forget about it.
Every ”I” was dotted and every ”t” was crossed.
I know is somebody dat tell you to say that , but when you close your eyes to sleep you have to reflect on what was written for you , and ask God to pardon you , but de fing is you will never know if he pardon you as he never reveals .
Man dow pretend that you only have two senses now nah .
Allu man criminal to take our endangered species and try to get dem to adopt a German life style . Garcon i dow forgiving allu for dat one .
is not like de monies being given for us Dominicans nah ; is not like de passports that are written by man nah .
DAT IS DOMINICA NATURAL PRODUCT .
THERE MUST BE A REASON WHY THEY HAVEN’T LIVED NOWHERE ELSE .
can you imagine taking a kangaroo out of Australia to Breed ,
I wish they would bring Two male tigers and let them off on de ministry steps to breed allu …. let allu jump out de window onto de concrete downstairs.
”we are satisfied that our birds will be returned at the right time”
when is the right time ? yesterday or the day before ?
maybe if they artificially inseminate them , get the eggs , hatch dem in their own hatcheries, and give allu back de old ones, if they still alive, or in agony in their last days,
then allu would release them back to contaminate those genuine natural ones in the wild ? Allu need to buss a jail . I remember somebody who use to force their chicken to lay twice a day and dem chicken only living a few months . Man allu dow even know whats going on in Dominica, is in Germany allu man will be ably to monitor what’s going on ?
I TELL ALLU MAN AWREADY GOD NOT DRINKING RUM AND HE WATCHING .
he love to give man all de rope he want to hang himself .
Drigo,you all are a bunch of liars,please tell the Dominican public ,why were our birds sold to Germany,when they are all thriving,First of all these birds migrated out of Dominica before the storm,thats what birds do,and returned when it was all over,you guys cant sell too many passports so our national treasure are being sold now,Time will tell Drigo,the wrath will come down on all of you.
honestly i thought that parrot thing a joke. so parrot go n breed?lol
Every T was crossed and every I was dotted, the documents need to be published on the internet and the local paper for the citizens of Dominica to see. They also need a signed document, affidavit stating that no money was paid to anyone involved. Where is the written proof that this was done legally with a promise of the birds return, by a certain date, that needs to be put in writing. If it was not done illegally there should be no problem showing the documents.
DA: hot mess and getting hotter every day! Why??
Somebody that tell john yes to say that man?
Garcon
allu man will make people give allu limierre ein .
allu lucky dem young people not as good as the aged ones , as somebody would make allu bleat like a goat every time allu lie , like Pinochio .
So de Ranger that in de gardens working with the parrots for over 20 years is spreading gossip when he says he knew nothing of them being taken away ?
Is so your mother brought you up boy Drigo? you bringing shame on de lady now ,.
Man you say ”will eventually be returned” ,is only cock i hear dem say when they have teeth , not parrots .
And you really think we’ll believe that bag of lies.