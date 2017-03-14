Airport Road, March 13, 2017 – Monday March 6th to Thursday March 9th, 2017 KLM / Air France auditors returned to St. Maarten to conclude the code share safety & security audit. All findings and concerns were addressed, which will allow KLM to finalize commercial code share agreement between KLM and WINAIR. In addition, existing code share between Air France and WINAIR will be extended per Air France/KLM procedures.

The successful implementation of this code share between KLM and WINAIR will further enhance travel options for customers wishing to connect from KLM, Air France and WINAIR’s route networks. Passengers now can check through the hubs Princess Juliana Airport, Schiphol and Charles de Gaulle airport seamlessly as passenger and baggage through check in will be in effect.

Code share agreements allow each airline KLM, Air France and WINAIR to market, advertise and affix their airline codes on their existing flight schedule. KLM and Air France will now offer flights to the 11 destinations served by WINAIR.

“To achieve code share status with one of the world’s leading airlines, KLM, is truly a testament to the quality and service provided by WINAIR and its staff”, stated Mr. M. Cleaver, President & CEO of WINAIR.

“KLM is very excited to start a codeshare agreement with Winair on its complete network.

Winair has proven to be a safe and reliable airline and this new codeshare agreement will now offer all customers a wide range of new KLM destinations in the Eastern Caribbean. Air France already has a successful codeshare agreement with Winair for the last 2 years, so we are very happy that we soon can offer the same service on KLM as well” stated Mr. Martijn Ten Broecke, AF/KL Station manager Sint Maarten.

Winair looks forward to continue to be the leading regional airline in the North Eastern Caribbean.