Air France has announced that it will be launching new direct flights from the United States to the French Caribbean.

The direct flights will be from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Guadeloupe and are expected to begin on November 21.

“This new service is in line with the Group’s offensive strategy,” the company said in a release. “As part of its Trust Together corporate project, the expansion of the fleet combined with a more intensive use of its aircraft makes it possible to offer new routes.”

The flights will depart Pointe a Pitre on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with flights from Atlanta to Guadeloupe on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Customers who want to continue from Pointe a Pitre to Fort de France, Martinique can do so on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Travelers can also fly from Martinique and French Guiana to Atlanta as a continuation of the Pointe a Pitre service on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This could be good news for Dominicans who want to avoid the San Juan hub when traveling to the island. A ferry service and a number of flights serve Dominica from the French islands.