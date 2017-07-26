An Air France aircraft

Air France has announced that it will be launching new direct flights from the United States to the French Caribbean.

The direct flights will be from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Guadeloupe and are expected to begin on November 21.

“This new service is in line with the Group’s offensive strategy,” the company said in a release. “As part of its Trust Together corporate project, the expansion of the fleet combined with a more intensive use of its aircraft makes it possible to offer new routes.”

The flights will depart Pointe a Pitre on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with flights from Atlanta to Guadeloupe on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Customers who want to continue from Pointe a Pitre to Fort de France, Martinique can do so on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Travelers can also fly from Martinique and French Guiana to Atlanta as a continuation of the Pointe a Pitre service on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This could be good news for Dominicans who want to avoid the San Juan hub when traveling to the island. A ferry service and a number of flights serve Dominica from the French islands.

 