Air France to launch new flights from Atlanta to French CaribbeanDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 26th, 2017 at 10:05 AM
Air France has announced that it will be launching new direct flights from the United States to the French Caribbean.
The direct flights will be from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Guadeloupe and are expected to begin on November 21.
“This new service is in line with the Group’s offensive strategy,” the company said in a release. “As part of its Trust Together corporate project, the expansion of the fleet combined with a more intensive use of its aircraft makes it possible to offer new routes.”
The flights will depart Pointe a Pitre on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with flights from Atlanta to Guadeloupe on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Customers who want to continue from Pointe a Pitre to Fort de France, Martinique can do so on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Travelers can also fly from Martinique and French Guiana to Atlanta as a continuation of the Pointe a Pitre service on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
This could be good news for Dominicans who want to avoid the San Juan hub when traveling to the island. A ferry service and a number of flights serve Dominica from the French islands.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Robbie Working!
ferry ferry ferry
A late ferry from Guadeloupe to Roseau after the Norwegian and Air France flights arrive would be very helpful. Are you listening L’Express des Isles? (fingers crossed)
Dominica kanana again
Fantastic news! Can’t wait to visit!
Excellent news. Why don’t we join Guadeloupe and Martinique in a union, like Roosie Douglas proposed. We would be in the E.U. and not have to pay a costl;y government all of our own. We are not truly independent anyway. What about it?
Sounds good 👌🏽 Houston Atlanta den take that fairey to Dominica 🇩🇲!!
You can take the fairey Jennifer. Most women would prefer a real man.
Me that’s not funny. hahahhaha next you’ll tell Houston Atlanta Giraudel!
just 4 laughs.
Okay Now I will think of going home . Been twice in 36 yrs. Can’t could not will not take the BS in B/dos, Antigua etc. I just put visiting DA on the back Burner and I just forgot about visiting.
I went elsewhere no hassle.