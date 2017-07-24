ALBA rejects US threats against VenezuelaDominica News Online - Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 8:35 AM
Nations that make up Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) has rejected threats made against Venezuela by the United States if the South American country goes ahead with a vote for a National Constituent Assembly scheduled for July 30.
“ALBA countries reject those countries that not only ignore the Venezuelan legal system and the constitutional and legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro, but also put at risk the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace,” the organization said in a statement.
Last week US President Donald Trump threatend “swift and economic action” against Venezuela if the vote goes ahead.
ALBA, of which Dominica is a member, said the imposition of such measures “constitutes a clear violation of international law and an unacceptable interventionist application of U.S. law.”
The organization said the move “do not contribute to the resolution of the situation that the country is going through,” and promised to stand with Venezuela in the face of the new threats.
The opposition in Venezuela sees the Constituent Assembly vote as a farce designed to ensure a majority for a government with minority popular support. They are demanding conventional free elections including for a new president instead.
However, according to pro-Maduro media channel the vote “is intended to further develop the country’s democracy and to help ease tensions with the opposition.”
Meanwhile, Maduro himself remains defiant.
“The imperial right wing believes it can give orders to Venezuela, the only ones who give orders here are the people,” he said in his weekly TV program last week. “This time next week Venezuelans will vote for a Constituent Assembly.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
The US is on a dangerous quest to destroying and conquering our countries. We have to take a unified stand against this. The time to put our voices and minds together is now. America is only interested in America’s interests. Do not be misled by these greedy people. Anytime they cannot control, they will invade and cause mayhem. Wake up and let’s fight this thing. They elected Trump, you all don’t see the rest of the world disrespecting their choice. Democracy is democracy!
The US again boy! When will Trump and his government learn to stay out of other people’s affairs?
The United States refers to others as dictators, when they are the real embodiment of dictatorship. SMH!
When the US arbitrarily intervenes in other countries internal upheavals, hardly anything gets solved, the situation only exacerbates. Venezuela is no quick fix. I perceive that negotiations to procure a long term solution are going to be extremely difficult as each competing fraction is convinced that its solutions are best for the country. The US ‘Big Club’ approach would do much more harm than good as half the population would become alienated. Let common sense and thoughtfulness prevail.
So what ALBA does suggest ?
To let the dictatorship’s forces kill more civilians ?
The death toll has reached 100 ; not enough ?
Venezuelans want freedom, free opposition and free private medias.
Anything wrong ?
The US suggestion is to impose more economic sanctions on Venezuela thereby increasing the hardship on the Venezuelan population. I guess you would love that? ?
I hardly would call that news. Would one expect Alba to say anything else? Whatever happened to their new currency, the Sucre, I wonder. Did the ants eat the sucre?
Anything to FREE the Venexzuelan people I support it,because my country,Dominica is a microcosm of Venezuela.Bad governance,poverty,high unemployment,TREATING and BRIBING,etc.
Venezuela needs liberation
Dominica needs liberation.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
I have reached at a point in life that i dont read law books anymore ,dont listen to the police to know what is wrong ,I dont read the constitution ,I hardly listen to my conscience , I only listen to skerit and the things he supports,Then i know what is wrong ,For he never supports what is right,
I love that comment truth_shall_set_you_free. Just do and say the opposite of what Skerrit stands for, that way you’re garaunteed peace of mind and soul.
Why is not Dominica not helping ven they lest us so much these people need food and where is the Domnica to assist them pm send they food they are hunger where are we no to stand by them when we need then
pls help them
we can send coconuts and mangoes