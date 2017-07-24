Nations that make up Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) has rejected threats made against Venezuela by the United States if the South American country goes ahead with a vote for a National Constituent Assembly scheduled for July 30.

“ALBA countries reject those countries that not only ignore the Venezuelan legal system and the constitutional and legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro, but also put at risk the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace,” the organization said in a statement.

Last week US President Donald Trump threatend “swift and economic action” against Venezuela if the vote goes ahead.

ALBA, of which Dominica is a member, said the imposition of such measures “constitutes a clear violation of international law and an unacceptable interventionist application of U.S. law.”

The organization said the move “do not contribute to the resolution of the situation that the country is going through,” and promised to stand with Venezuela in the face of the new threats.

The opposition in Venezuela sees the Constituent Assembly vote as a farce designed to ensure a majority for a government with minority popular support. They are demanding conventional free elections including for a new president instead.

However, according to pro-Maduro media channel the vote “is intended to further develop the country’s democracy and to help ease tensions with the opposition.”

Meanwhile, Maduro himself remains defiant.

“The imperial right wing believes it can give orders to Venezuela, the only ones who give orders here are the people,” he said in his weekly TV program last week. “This time next week Venezuelans will vote for a Constituent Assembly.”