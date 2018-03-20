Alleged parrot smuggling causes controversy in DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 at 10:28 AM
The alleged smuggling of rare parrots out of Dominica has created controversy on the island and has taken social media by storm.
Not even a statement by the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) which is based in Germany, describing the alleged smuggling as “fake news” has served to quell the ongoing dispute.
Reports appeared over the weekend which said that 12 parrots were taken from Parrot Aviary in the Botanical Gardens and taken to Germany.
The ACTP confirmed on its Facebook page that there was a “transfer” of the birds from Dominica to Germany but insisted that it had the “cooperation with all governments involved.” It did not say how many of the parrots were taken.
A Facebook post by a conservationist who has worked with parrots and other endangered species on the island also confirmed that the birds were taken.
“Reporting to work after reading a news article, with hope that what you read was untrue. Well the news article was indeed true in some aspect; that the birds are gone!!,” he wrote. “I’m thankful I was able to help in restoring these birds health. In the conservation field, at times you feel DEFEATED but you shouldn’t give up. One lonely bird left behind and we decided to call it “LEFTY”.”
What remains unclear at this point is how involved is the government in the matter and at what level since there have been no official statements.
The Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrot said on Facebook that the government will publish a “detailed press release soon.”
“Unfortunately there are some fake news showing up about ACTP and Dominica,” the association said. “For now we can say that there is a new breeding program for the imperial and red-necked Amazon, like we have for the St. Vincent and St. Lucia Parrot already. And yes, there was a transfer of birds from Dominica to Germany. Of course was the transfer in cooperation with all governments involved and all birds have legal documents.”
But the questioning has not stopped with many people wondering on social media that if the move was a legitimate one, why is it being kept “hush hush.”
ACTP was asked on Facebook why were the birds taken to Germany in the first place and why not have a “solid breeding program” in Dominica.
“We have all the logistics here in Germany, like 24/7 vet, artificial insemination, aviaries and staff,” the ACPT replied. “So we are able to spend more money now in education, training of staff and capacity building on the ground. A wildlife conservation & education center on the ground is in process too! But pls (sic) wait for the press release by the government of Dominica first, then we will release more.”
But the matter appears that it won’t go away soon. A social awareness media campaign has been started on social media with the hashtag #BringBackOurParrots and many people have taken to the airwaves demanding clarification on the matter.
41 Comments
Wtma will be sold next? The entire island? Morne pitons area? Roseau bay front?
I want to hear from Dr. Reginald Thomas. How can that happen? Why wasn’t the Dominican people told. Since we small we are taught about the value of our parrots, the parrot our national emblem should have been given a huge farewell party leaving Dominica. Why were we not informed? Why does this government operate so shady? shame on the parties responsible. I tell you once you associate yourself with this government you tend to lose all form of credibility.
This is just another shameful act.
Dominica forestry members were not told of this, the IFAW members on the ground from around the world who came to Dominica were not told about this. The general public was not told about this. The tourism stakeholders were not told about this. If this was all done legally and had all the proper paperwork filed why then was this done without any public awareness.
This government does itself very little favors when it comes to letting the public know what is going on in the country. I hope for the best, but all the reports seem to suggest that this was some very sketchy business.
So, what will be done with the parents and the new birds that are hatched? where will they be located? will they be sold? will our sisserou parrot now be found all over the world as opposed to ONLY Dominica making us less unique? What is really going on? Of you bring them to recuperate and reproduce, then what? what is the total thinking here? Why could they not have been helped here? Was money exchanged for this? how much if so? who approved this “transfer”?
There is no transparency in any of the Caribbean islands, and Duminicah will always follow and never lead, but is so we will stay.
So St. Vincent and St. Lucia do their ting, so now St. Dominique have to follow, but they well late to the parrty.
Better late than never, but the parrots better than most of all you that complaining; they move from a …….. habitat in Duminicah to a 5 star habitat with roof over their head in Germany, along with expensive all you can eat buffet, security cameras, Wi-Fi, HD TV and entertainment for the male birds.
And like the many *Dominicans who have left the island for greener pasture overseas, doh look for them parrot to come back! cause I myself would not leave Germany and come back D/ca, just ask Mr. Mountain Chicken!
http://www.caribbean360.com/news/st-vincent-government-dismisses-allegations-it-traded-endangered-parrots-for-aid
The sellouts who are doing this to our birds should be jaild for no less than 50 years. They are still fulled by the white man.
….and who is doing the selling Possie if not greedie people of our own.
If we cannot take care of a few birds………..the Government needs to be disbanded immediately!! I’m serious! Not joking!
Don’t mess with my parrots!
Are they going to bring the birds back?
Each parrot was sold for 20000.00 US DOLLARS..
True or not, the point is that they should never have left our island. This is thei home, not some breeding programme in Germany.
Nou finir batt!!! DR Reginald Thomas tell US more!
So what’s the big deal? Since the death of Rosie and Pierro, Bird Island was taken or transferred from us to Venezuela; our passports were taken from us transferred and transferred to or sold to foreign criminals, to the point that as we speak, it is alleged that a wanted scamer from Nigeria was deported to Dominica, since he holds a Dominica passport. Now is our parrots they smuggling.
Let me tell you garçon, if our parrot disappears so will our country.Dominica for sale, Dominicafini bat.
Good send them away.. At least we will no longer be regarded as mere talkers (parrots) but we will be forced into action.. WE need to stand and be counted. They keep suppressing our voice with no regard to the fact that our muscles are being stimulated.. Come on people rise and claim your rights.
Pirates of the Caribbean. The new breed. If senior public officers can do such deals and deliveries without the knowledge of a head of department we are doomed. Give the Floridian his portion too.
Why is this allowed to happen? Armed guards should be guarding the parrots before there are no longer any parrots left on Dominica, it is bad enough that the winds from hurricane Maria probably killed a lot of them. There used to be hundreds of parrots living in the rain forests of Dominica the remaining ones should be guarded and people attempting to take them should be jailed on the spot. The removal of the parrots from Dominica may have been an inside job. The flag of Dominica has a scisarou parrot, that speaks volumes right there and shows that the island once had an abundance of parrots. All cargo leaving Dominica by air and sea should be inspected to make sure that the island parrots are not being smuggled out.
If we Dominicans, who have a right to know, were informed we would not have to ask questions and speculate. Why the secret? Who is responsible? What else is involved in this situation?
On February 15th,2018 forestry division informed the public that rehabilitated parrots, after Hurricane Maria, were being released back to the wild, and they asked the public to “Keep an eye out for the island’s endemic parrots.” The release further stated that “if we all
work together we can ensure that our island’s parrots survive and thrive.”
If parrots were taken out of the Aviary at the Botanical gardens and there was “a transfer of birds from Dominica to Germany” as stated by ACTP, why wasn’t this published so that the general public, who was asked in February to “keep an eye out for the island’s endemic parrots,” would be aware? Do we need to call the forestry division at the numbers that were published in February to ask the whereabouts of the parrots, and to ensure “that our parrots survive and thrive?” What does the ACTP mean by FAKE NEWS?
ACTP, the cage is empty, what happen? If we, Dominicans were informed we would not have to ask questions and…
A simple google search even shows that they have not been successful with rehabilitating Vincentian parrots, why would we choose them to send our parrots to, if that were the case?
https://www.iwnsvg.com/2015/08/11/st-vincent-parrots-fail-to-reproduce-in-germany-also/
This government is always embroiled in controversy. Opaqueness is its motto. Dominica’s name has been sullied internationally by a radioactive leader and some pusillanimous ministers. They are a clueless group of parasitic vermin. It’s all down hill for the country as long as these incompetent vagabonds remain in office. Why can’t this government be upfront with the citizens? Why is this government always plagued with scandals? It takes scandalous events to get them to inform the public on matters concerning the country. What a government!
when the parrots come back ,they will be speaking German, and Lefty will not understand them , Everybody leaving, including the parrots.
Stupes, like all you don’t know by now anything goes in this country, the longer these guys stay in Government the worse things will get.
Right now nothing is of surprise with this corrupt regime that,and am sure they are getting monies into their pockets,shame on this worthless politicians,but one day the almighty will deliver Dominica from these ……….
Even if the transfer was light, why the secrecy? No one trusts this illegal, deceitful, corrupt, and self serving cabal that poses as a government. Where is the minister of agriculture Mr. Johndontknow in all this mess. Is he still in C/Bruce fighting with Austel and Laureen about who should and should not run next election? #Bringbackourbirds
Assertive like LL!
This crooked government and its bunch of morons. If it’s not passports it’s parrots.
How much more can the ordinary ,decent, law abiding Dominican can take ?
This place really needs a revolution. It’s sickening.
I won’t be surprised if a disease starts killing off our parrots like how a disease wiped off our crapaud.
Doubting Thomas, this story was reported in greater detail on the Mas in the cemetery site, before it broke on DNO, including the names of the alleged perpetrators. It is telling that so far there has been no official denial or even comment from our government on this and I find that very worrying
If you can reference MiTC as the source of information to convince you of the veracity of this story, then God help us. Do you still belive that 10,000 passports left Dominics in a diplomatic pouch?
@voice of reason
Really??!! So now, you’ve anointed yourself as the Grand Poo Bah of Absolute Intelligence and deem that you have the authority to dictate to Dominicans which topics they should be interested in? Dude you should change your handle to “Voice of Arrogance”. It would be a better fit.
If this was done legally why is it taking the GOVT so long to provide a press release as all their ducts should have already been in a row..
Although the question must be why was a press release not done before the transaction took place, why in secrecy and why not 4 birds( 2male & 2 female) instead 12 if the focus is breeding?
Why not conduct the breeding program in Dominica the birds natural habitant and educate the local with video/ pamphlet on GIS as it was done for Mountain Chicken which was on the extinct list?
This does not smell right and I won’t be surprise if the allegation of smuggling and or selling our rare parrots are true.
What in the world is going on in Dominica???? How we smuggling our parrots now? The black man doesn’t appreciate nothing that is his man? Instead of trying to conserve the parrots we sending them out. Yessi. Ai Domnichen.
lol boy look jokes in this country, but on a serious not that one parrot left behind probably will go through depression aren’t the parrots social birds…
This is the first I am hearing of this and therefore I am in no position to comment. However, one thing I have noticed about our people: But for the kind generosity of foreign governments, there would have been very little development on the island. We have been begging and receiving foreign aid for as long as I can remember. The moment we have to give anything to anyone, there is always a loud hue and cry.
We were happy to receive assistance from our Caribbean brothers and sisters immediately after Hurricane Maria, but when a contract was awarded to a Bajan company, they fact that Barbados helped us did not matter.
We have become so accustomed to receiving, that we seen not to know what it is to give.
Perhaps Skerrit is jaleou because the sisserou is the central emblem of our flag and he wants to replace it wit a portrait of another parrot, himself.
Why did the gov not have a press release before tbat happened so there will be no speculations. This is a sad state. It is like there is no regard for the population. This government is behaving like a band of mobsters. What a bloody shame.
We want our birds back, and heads should roll
This is pissing me off to the max. Some Dominicans are just pieces of s***. My p.m, make sure you fire all of them and I hope the police force arrests them. Also contact German officials to see if they can be returned.
PM might all have known about it himself.
I wish you woukd quote the source of your story as the Dominican.net so persons can take it in with a grain of salt. Instead of stroking controversy where there is none. Where is the national outrage you are insinuating in your article? Smh
