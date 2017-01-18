Alvin Jarvis of Bense has been named Fire Officer of the Year 2016.

He was awarded at a ceremony held at the Fire Brigade Headquarters in Roseau on Wednesday.

Jarvis told the media that he was surprised at earning the award.

“I was surprised, elated, a bit nervous and I didn’t expect it,” he said.

Jarvis, who has been a Fire Officer for the past 10 years and presently serves at the Headquarters in Roseau, said he believe that his work output and discipline brought him thus far.

He then explained the passion he has for his job.

“This is something I cannot leave or I feel I should not leave. Whether it is fire fighting or the mechanic part of it, I just love it,” he stated.

Jarvis stated further that he is always willing to assist others, “both on and off duty.”

“If I am at home and hear the siren I would call or respond with my private vehicle,” he said.

Furthermore, he revealed that Fire Chief Josiah Dupuis motivated him in becoming a fire officer.

“We are from the same place and his success, his discipline, his mannerism really motivated me to pursue it,” Jarvis noted. “I didn’t believe I would be here today…”

Jarvis said he intends to continue working hard.

“Press forward and do what you have to do, save lives,” he said.

Dupuis describes Jarvis as a Fire Officer who has a remarkable display of management skills which is beyond his actual rank.

“He has great advice, suggestions to give to his supervisors, to give to other supervisors and officers who work here at Headquarters, or at other stations,” he noted. “The officer is not one that is known to be a complainer, but rather he is one who always seem to bring a solution to the table…He attends virtually every fire call when he is on duty…”

Dupuis further added that, “By my count he probably responds to about 95 percent of all emergencies when he is off duty, particularly to those that are around Roseau.”

Jarvis was also described as someone who shows a sense of cleanliness, order, organization, to name a few.

Meantime; Fire Officer Terry Auguiste who works at the Roseau Fire Station, was awarded for displaying a high level of discipline.

Other officers received award from their individual stations.

Fire Officer, Thora Robinson who has been serving for 16 years, received the Fire Officer of the Year Award at the Melville Hall Fire Station. Fire Officer, Ken Bully received the Officer of the Year Award at the St Joseph Station and Fire Officer Vernon Joseph who has been serving for the past 6 years received the Officer of the Year Award at the Portsmouth Station.

The Fire Officers were thankful for the awards received.