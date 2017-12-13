The Ambassador of Mexico to the Eastern Caribbean States, His Excellency Oscar Arturo Esparza-Vargas, presented this morning his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Charles Angelo Savarin DAH, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica. During the ceremony, Ambassador Esparza-Vargas, conveyed the message of friendship, prosperity and wellbeing, as well as the solidarity for the devastation caused by hurricane Maria, of the President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, to the people and Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Ambassador of Mexico took the opportunity to highlight the strong bilateral ties the two governments have held throughout the years in various areas. In particular, the Ambassador emphasised the cooperation between Mexico and Dominica, mentioning in particular the upcoming construction of a Hospital in the Marigot community in the northeast of the country.

Ambassador Esparza-Vargas also spoke about the outcomes of the Mexico-CARICOM Summit, held in Belize on the 25th of October, in particular on the agreement to create the Mexico-CARICOM Strategy for Comprehensive Disaster Risk Management, with three main lines of work. The Strategy will promote technical and scientific cooperation in areas such as early disaster warning, emergency response, and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure, amongst others. The Strategy is also geared towards joint action in multilateral fora and the mobilisation of international support to strengthen the Caribbean’s institutional capabilities for disaster risk management. Finally, the Strategy includes international cooperation in economic issues such preventing the negative consequences of de-risking measures and the facilitation of International Development Cooperation to middle-income countries and Small Island Developing States.

His Excellency Charles Angelo Savarin, expressed his gratitude for the many areas in which Mexico has contributed to the development efforts of Dominica, and reiterated the ties of friendship and potential for increased cooperation and commerce between the two countries.

Ambassador Esparza-Vargas took the opportunity to pay courtesy calls on the Minister for Planning, Economic Development and Investment, and Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Dr John Collin McIntyre; the Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, and Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore; the Minister of Health and Environment, Hon. Dr Kenneth Darroux; the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon Johnson Drigo; and the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Lennox Linton.

The Ambassador of Mexico expressed his sincere commitment to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between Mexico and the Commonwealth of Dominica, as well as with the OECS as a whole.

