The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform the general public that the Anse De Mai Bridge has been partially compromised.

The ministry is currently carrying out an assessment of the situation to ascertain the works required in the interim.

The general public is advised of the closure of the bridge for all vehicles weighing more than five tonnes.

Vehicles weighing more than five tonnes should seek alternative routes.

The ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused and reassures the public that it is working feverishly to restore full access through the bridge.