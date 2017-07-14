Antigua gov’t releases full list of diplomatic passport holdersDominica News Online - Friday, July 14th, 2017 at 9:00 AM
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Antigua & Barbuda yesterday released a complete list of the names of diplomatic passport holders. PM Gaston Browne had previously promised Parliament that such a list would be published.
The document makes for very interesting reading and includes a slew of well-known names not typically associated with diplomacy, such as Special Envoy Robert De Niro.
While most of the names on the list have a designation (Ambassador, UN Representative and so on), the interesting names are the ones that don’t have any designation at all.
Alex Nain Saab Moran, for example, has a “dark and controversial past related to drug trafficking”, is reportedly under investigation by the DEA, and has close ties to the socialist Venezuelan government.
The name of Julia Vivi Wang, a Chinese-born US national who allegedly paid several hundred thousand in bribes to, among others, the former PM of Antigua & Barbuda, also features on the list.
The Ministry’s press statement emphasizes that it inherited several appointees from previous administrations and have revoked several of them while honoring a few.
A cursory google search of some of the names on the list, however, indicates that a further culling of the diplomatic ranks of Antigua & Barbuda may be in order.
See press release from Antigua’s government below.
28 Comments
Skerro and his minions must be shaking in their pants now that the cuffs are closing in.
I want the full list of all passport holders to be released by July 24 2017.
DLP supporters let me hear you guys cover-up for Skerro and bunch now .
well skerrit must release it to the usa or face sactions, we cannot take another ericka much less for sactions….
i hope you doh leave out some names
Don’t worry. Such a list will also be shared with Interpol and security services worldwide. Anyone. who turns up with a diplomatic passport, who is not on that list will be an automatic suspect and refused entry or even arrested.
I wonder if Lennox Linton asked Francine Baron the same question in the House again she would give the same response that disclosure is not a matter for the public. I really would like to hear that, if only for the record.
This pm is a man of integrity he reminds me of
Doctor honourable Lennox Linton
Did Gaston Brown and the people of Antigua and Barbuda put the Punjab PhD, his entire Cabinet and by extension the people of Dominica to shame? We all heard the response by the Min of Foreign Affairs when ask by the Opposition leader in parliament to publish the list of all diplomats and diplomatic appoints; She gave that bogus answer and we did nothing about it. “Is so we come nah” no wonder we “last kaka rat” Ops! sorry, we first in Negative and last in Positive.
This government is very transparent,these are ppl you trust.
Hello Francine and Skerritt,go on keeping the Dominican list for private and personal use, Hahaha,Trump will make you guys vomit the list ……….. you are trying to protect.Power corrupts but ultimate power corrupts ultimately.Who is tarnishing the Good name of Dominica.If Skerritt knows what’s good for him he will hurry up and provide the list to the US authorities and Lennox Linton as well.Hahaha,who laughs last laughs the best
Pure garbage. Cannot see the rational for that.
Da put yours out show your hands is clean pm
Skeritt I demand of you to do just what Gaston Brown has done publish the names of the close to 500 persons holding our deplomatic passports. I know that you and Francine Baron cannot do such because majority of the holders are foreign criminals.
That is not a good move. I hope Dominica is not following this. You are putting a lot of people at risk, in danger. You are exposing you people and country to attack. You are compromising your security.
Absolute gabbage what are you afraid of the number of criminals holding our deplomatic passports? They are the security risk.
oh shut up they are dominican diplomats they work for the dominican people so we have the right to kno who you are and what u portraying dominica as
EMILE you have to be from the planet of the Apes or first cousin of a Jack-ass
If you have a clean slate you have nothing to fear.
boy dominica have foolish people…. a diplomat not supposed to be kept in the dark… what people at risk… omg. i wish i was not from the same place you came from.. too foolish
@forkit totally agree with you. Can’t believe we still lack the basic common sense.
Real sad
emile, You must be a follower of the Dominican labour party, because ,only they, do not believe in transparency , Do yourself a little justice ,and don’t mention this, for it is better to be thought of as a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubts .
Antigua PM is not afraid of putting out their list of Diplomats though the list is not pretty. Yet though Skerrit boasts of ours being the best, he still not telling us who our diplomats are and threatens to sue us for talking about actions of our secret diplomats. In fact in other to know anything about our diplomats we have to read blogs like this: http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/07/the-dominica-papers-iranian-sanctions.html?m=1
Even if the Dominican government would publish the list would you believe it? You are much more interested in believing and circulating the lies of the Keneth Rijock.
As Shady as it maybe I must give credit to PM Gaston Browne for being bold enough to release the list so the entire world could see. Skerrit and Barron would not even give names to the parliament. In this light I am now calling on PM Skerrit to release the names of Diplomats since he became PM in 2004
Browne was also the one responding frankly to the CBS program on 1 Jan. He is a pragmatists who realizes it is far better to clean up now rather than wait for someone eklse to do it for him. He gains credibility with this.
@ UK Dominica…….. What credibility ? Credibility for putting people in danger. Exposing them as targets. This is not something pros and cons of Sheritt, This is not like or dislike of DLP. This is just a bad decision. And people are praising Brown’s pragmatism. Diplomats receive special protection from governments and this will make it more difficult for them. Remember Bengazie. Remember Iran holding American diplomats hostage during the Cater Administration. Are we forgetting we are in an era of terrorism. I just hope and pray that Dominica will not make the same mistake.
Was he answering frankly?? What frank answer did he give regarding the purchase apartment in the UAE for Atiguan citizenship?
DOMINICA NEEDS CAMPAIGN FINANCING ACT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The government of Antigua and Barbuda must still be complimented for issuing the list. What do we have in Dominica, lead by a polluted and corrupt DLP! When patriot the honourable LLL, Leader Lennox Linton asked our minister of foreign affairs for the names or a list of our diplomats, the RUDE, SHA,MELESS and BRAZEN reply was something tantamount to ”’this list is not for public consumption'””. How rude and insulting can a fetid DLP regime be to the citizenry…………………………………but remember Skerrit went to hide to dodge the CBS 60minutes programme, and I surrmise one of the reasons was his inability (already he is not an astute leader) to defend the CBI PROGRAMME on island…The opposition needs to keep on asking for this list.in the face of such a ruthless regime, I must say that they are exhibiting VERY RESPONSIVLE OPPOSITION..Proud of you guys.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT…
@% Lennox Linton is no patriot. His request for diplomatic lists to be published makes him a JUDAS. He like you want to set up people as targets as victims for terrorism. If I have a diplomatic passport and my name is on such a list, I would return it to protect myself. Then I would publish the fact that I do not have one anymore. Its about time that people realize that Lennox is just trouble. You and his other followers must open your eyes to his fake leadership. You all are following a PIPE PIPER.
