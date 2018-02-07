The Lower Chamber in Antigua has passed the amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act, which according to the online news source, Antigua News Room will pave the way for the decriminalization of marijuana.

However, for it to become law the amendment has to be approved by the Upper Chamber and be gazetted.

If passed, the bill will allow Antiguans to have up to 15 grams of the weed and a household to possess up to four plants.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the amendment is not meant to encourage the use of ganja.

“We are not commercializing the sale of cannabis,” he said. “We do not condone the importation of marijuana at all.”

The Prime Minister said the main reason for passing the amendment is to prevent young users from getting a criminal record, according to Antigua News Room.