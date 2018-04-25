Archaeologists say early Caribbean inhabitants were not ‘savage cannibals’, as colonists wroteThe Guardian - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 1:48 PM
For centuries, historians held that the Caribbean’s earliest inhabitants were peaceful farmers who were wiped out by the ferocious man-eating Carib people. But archaeologists in Antigua say new evidence from one of the most important sites in the region is helping to correct “speculative and erroneous” accounts passed down from early colonists.
The excavation at a 12-acre site in Indian Creek has prompted a reassessment of older narratives, said Dr Reg Murphy, who is leading a team from Syracuse University, Farmingdale State College and Brooklyn College.
Colonial-era historians said that the Arawak people were exterminated in about 1300 AD by the Caribs, who were demonised as man-eaters – and then themselves displaced – by the first European settlers.
“We hope to reevaluate those long-held assumptions,” said Murphy. “From analysing their diet we have found no evidence that Caribs ever ate humans.”
5 Comments
The early history of the Caribbean indigenous inhabitants is badly distorted. The invaders committed unspeakable atrocities against the peaceful native people. The wanton murders and enslavement meted out to the peaceful inhabitants could have only be done by savages. We need to correct the false narratives of the Europeans and hold them fully accountable for their barbarism.
2 Esdras 13: 40-46
I found that out in high school in history class. I do not need archaeologists to tell me. The history we have been taught has always been bias and from the perspective of the predators. How were they savages and co existed for hundreds if not thousands of years? As soon as European came many went near extinction. There was biological warefare even then with the introduction of syphilis and other diseases brought in by the Europeans. Although unintended but it was destructive nevertheless. A black freedom fighter was called a runaway and neg marrwon and even today still in our txt book. Yet we hail Wilberforce for fighting to end slavery. The exploits of the freedom fighters come with negative connotations and labelled as rebels. There is always two sides to a story and it is sad the the story of peacefull people were stolen and lost or simply misrepresented. Hope we learn today and keep the fight to create our own history. Let each man tell his story homself.
Great points in war the winner always get to tell the story.
Like we didn’t know that before. Stop teaching white washed history to the people how bout that!