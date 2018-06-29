Argos Dominica Ltd a business entity and supplier of cement in Dominica have adopted the Pointe Michel Community Center which was damaged by Hurricane Maria.

The company this week made a check of EC$100,000.00 dollars to the Pointe Michel Village Council to assist in the renovation of the building.

Nicole Laville, of Argos Dominica, stated that as the only cement supplier they can identify with the people of Dominica and could not ignore their corporate responsibility especially “in this trying times and our company core value of sustainability.”

The community center was built in 1985 with funding from then Parish Priest of Pointe Michel Fr. Rene Van dan Berg along with John Kelly and Paul Toussaint & Sons. It was constructed by Vernon Philbert.

It once housed the La Salette Credit Union, and presently is home to the Pointe Michel Village Council and also the post office. It is also a hurricane shelter and the upper section of the building houses parties, dances, and social events among others.

Laville said MP Denise Charles was passionate about renovating the building.

“Every community must have a community center, the Parl Rep was so passionate and she was inspiring in her conversation and discussions with me…the rest is history,” she said. “This community center is to be used as a community center and Argos is happy to assist. In addition to our monetary contribution we are also giving a structural analysis of the building and engineering designs and bills of quantity and what is going to be built will be resilient.

Charles expressed thanks to Argo Dominica for the contribution.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the Board and Management of Argo Dominica Ltd, the local team led by Nicole Laville for coming to our aid at this crucial time…they took charge of the project from day one and so I value this project,” Charles said.

She called on other corporate companies to “do like Argos and take up projects in a community.”

“I intend to know on many more doors to fix many buildings for public uses. I give thanks to God who is my rock and dedicate this project to him because, without the Lord, my Jehovah Jaira, my Alpha Omega and my rock for the Lord has been with me all the way,” she said.