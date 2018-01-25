Astaphan blames former administration for alleged UN sanction-busting by Dominica flagged shipDominica News Online - Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at 2:26 PM
Senior Counsel, Tony Astaphan, appears to be laying the blame at the feet of the former United Workers Party (UWP) administration in an international matter involving a Dominica-flagged ship, North Korea, and United Nations sanctions.
The Japanese government has made a report to the UN that the ship, the ‘Yuk Tung, is suspected to have breached UN Security Council sanctions. It was spotted by a Japanese patrol plane tied to the North Korean-flagged tanker ‘Rye Song Gang 1, which was blacklisted by the United Nations last month for carrying banned cargo.
Speaking to state-owned DBS Radio, Astaphan said the government of Dominica is not involved in the registration of ships and the entire matter starts and ends with the government which was in power in 1999 when it signed an agreement to give jurisdiction to an American company to register ships.
“This debate has to start and end with the October the first 1999 agreement signed by the government of Dominica, the then government of Dominica, three months before general election where the government gave, transfer, vested in, and conferred exclusive, absolute jurisdiction on an American company called Dominica Maritime Registry Incorporation, to flag or to manage, own and operate a registry which flags ships of convenience with Dominican flags or flags of convenience in Dominica,” he stated.
He argued that there are no departments in the government which carry such function.
“There is no ministry or department that does that function, that has the authority to do that function and there is no other persons or company in the world that has the authority to issue Dominican flags on boats that are registered with the company,” he stated.
The Senior Counsel said the government has done nothing in relation to the alleged incident.
“In addition to that, the government of Dominica does not own the boat, the boat is owned by a Singapore company,” he remarked. “It is the boat and the boat owners that gives direction and instructions to the captain of these vessels to go on a particular voyage.”
He blamed people with agendas for trying to incite hatred against the government in the matter.
“There are people with their personal and political agenda and hostility, that they jumped on it to try to condemn, to indict and to incite hatred and animosity against the government when the government is not the one involved in the registration of ships,” Astaphan said. “It being done by an American company under the authority of a contract signed on the first of October 1999 and expires on the 30th of September, 2029.”
He added, “Those on the other side who are trying to make minced meat into that should hang their heads in shame because they are the ones that left that legacy behind and the potential for the sort of things to happen under this exclusive monopolistic agreement which they signed and transfer the authority to the American company.”
Meanwhile, Dominica News Online has contacted the Dominica Maritime Registry, which is located in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and was told that Deputy Maritime Administrator, Eric R. Dawicki was the best person to give a comment on the matter.
DNO was told that Dawicki was not in office at the time of the call and would return the call but up to the time of publishing, he did not.
The Dominica Maritime Registry provides Dominican flag services, Dominican corporate registration and Dominican STCW licensing, and it advertises seafarer training at the school that shares its address.
The incident has been widely published in the international press.
