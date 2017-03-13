Astaphan denies claim PM Skerrit refrained from traveling to USDominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 3:47 PM
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has denied claims the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has refrained from traveling to the United States since the arrest of Iranian national and ex-Dominican diplomat, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared.
In his latest blog Kenneth Rijock, a US-based compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence and a Financial Crime Consultant also questioned whether Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit United States (US) Visa has been revoked in “Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 7750, of January 12, 2004, foreign officials involved in corruption, will have their US visa revoked, and barred from entry.
But according to Astaphan said none of these are true and the Prime Minister is in fact currently in the US and has traveled there in February.
“In the month of February, I spoke to the Prime Minister while he was in New York, he was actually in New York with the Minister of Trade Dr. (Colin) McIntyre,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio. “He left on the 20th of February, he returned on the 23rd. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Dr. McIntyre traveled to New York via Miami, landed in Miami on flight AA2415 and from Miami to New York on flight AA, [that is American Airlines] 1047.”
Astaphan noted that both ministers returned from New York via St Maarten on Delta Airlines 461.
He remarked that he received a call on Monday morning from Skerrit saying he was in New York on ‘official business.’
“This morning I received a phone call from the Prime Minister indicating that he was in New York for some official meetings and he had discussed one or two items, one or two matters, which I had to look at for him and get back to him which I did via e-mail,” he explained.
Astaphan described Rijock’s blog as a ‘shocking’ smear campaign against the Prime Minister.
“And I just find this level of smear campaign shocking and it’s not to say that the Prime Minister can sneak into the United States…,” he noted. “The Prime Minister arrives with clear advance notice to the protocol people in the United States and not only are the protocol officers informed, but the Prime Minister is consistently protected by Secret Service officers as every other Prime Minister of the Caribbean that travels to the United States.”
18 Comments
Honestly who really cares about Skerit… and his peewee type of PM. WHeather he travels for pleasure or business who is really profiting from all that. Dominica is still moving on. People are still goingto work. Shops are opened. Life goes on and everyone is about their business. The Island has not stopped. Why worry about a pm who does not worry about us cha man pm move you there you hear.
If the PMhas been to Iran he will be questioned when entering the US. See what happened to the Norwegian former PM. Your time is approaching Skerrit
That PM moves in secret. There is no level of transparency not even for the smallest of things. The PM is on official business to the US but no one knows. Sometimes even Dominicans abroad can benefit have talks or so forth with the PM when he is at their location but he comes like a ghost in the night where no one knows.. That government works behind a secret veil. This government has changed the name from government of the PEOPLE to government for THEMSELVES, only they suppose to know what is going on. Carry on Mr. PM
Man U can’t trust nothing these liars are saying, that business of SKERRIT was in the US may never be true
Seems this Rijock fella really has it in for the PM. Or did UWP just offer him some handsome position ‘when’ they come in power? AS IF THEY EVER COULD!
These people really intend on causing more harm than good. God bless you PM, have a productive trip!
So the U.S revoked the PM’s visa and y’all come across that info how again? These UWPites and their couriers are so desperate man!
Anything they feed blue mealy bugs they taking wi. Affus they sot.
wayy papa
The UWP are hurting themselves with each of these wild rumours they peddle.
But U all know that all the RUMURS that are circulating are very true, so U all should keep denying until the very END, cause one of these good old days this whole episode will come to an END
Tony we would like to have someone who saw him or spoke to him in New York to confirm what you say. Did the PM go on official duty or just pleasure?. We are not buying your lies.
Please change the photograph of Tony Astaphan he looks like a member of the mafia not the senior counselor to the PM. Do Tony justice he is much better looking in the flesh.
Fake news is alive and well in Dominica. Lets see how far Lennox and Fontaine will get in perpetrating such filth. My sense is that their supporters are losing faith in their methods of toppling the government. It’s just sad to see how these guys are using far right wing republicans in the US to interfere with our political process. Dominica is the first to go that low in Caricom. We need to remember that we have a vibrant democracy which rely on the electorate for regime change, period!!
If up to now U are still denying the TRUTH which is dazzling UR. eyes who can convince some one like U
Tony you and all your baloney! You and many know the truth.. it’ll definitely be a 1 way trip
big bomb
He not ashame to say all that stop a prime minister have to make to reach his destination? If is true he was in the U.s? What he did not come jersey man#?