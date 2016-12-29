Astaphan says PM Skerrit got green light for Silver Lake fire site clearanceDominica News Online - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 8:43 AM
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has sought to dismiss claims that the site of a massive fire in Silver Lake was ordered cleared by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit before a proper investigation on its cause was completed.
The site was cleared hours after the Boxing Day blaze, which left 60 people homeless, for the construction of new apartments and there have been concerns that such action will compromise the investigation, which is being carried out by the Fire Services and the police.
But Astaphan said the Prime Minister got the green light to give permission to clear the site by those in charge of the investigation.
“The Prime Minister will tell you that he spoke to the Deputy Fire Commissioner and the Inspector in charge of the CID (Criminal Investigation Department), …. the Inspector on duty at the time of the fire, who after discussions and doing what it is what they had to do, gave the green light for the clearing of the place so that reconstruction, and whatever have you as promised by the Prime Minister, can take place,” he told state-owned DBS Radio.
According to Astaphan, this whole issue has to do with members of the United Workers Party who did not expect a prompt response from Skerrit on the fire.
“I think what the problem really is, is that during the night of the fire, it is being said that the Leader of the Opposition and that the United Workers Party, Thomson Fontaine, in particular, did not expect a prompt response from the Prime Minister and had planned some form of telethon or PayPal set up,” he stated. “Now they are being denied that by the prompt action of the government and to divert attention away from the Prime Minister’s very early and positive statements on the situation is to talk about covering up of a crime scene.”
Astaphan described the issue as “extraordinary mischief making.”
“If any of them have evidence of a crime and this was, in fact, a crime scene, they have an obligation to come forward and say so and identify the specific crime that was committed by whom and how,” he said, adding that personnel from the Fire Services and CID were on the scene.
He said the prompt response by the Prime Minister was in the best interest of the victims of the fire.
“The people of Dominica have to make a judgement call, whether the Prime Minister did the right thing by making the statement for prompt assistance that he made and sought the green light because he spoke to them, from the fire division and the CID, who gave him he green light to continue,” he noted.
He remarked that “another lie” and “another smoke screen” are being hatched by the UWP without specific details.
“I can tell you for a fact the Prime Minister spoke to the Deputy Fire Commissioner and the Inspector in charge of CID who gave the green light to clear the scene,” he stated, pointing out that there were officers on the scene investigating what had really happened at Silver Lake.
Only in this fool’s paradise does such ridiculous things happen. In the haste for political expediency, corruption and greed, nothing is wrong as long as we benefit personally. And unfortunately, the most idiot set of people in this place (Dominicans) as blind as they are, will defend such rubbish to their last breath. God is not a police!!!
We should take mr. Astaphan’s splutterings with a generous ladle of salt. Some years ago I heard him condemning those who were selling our citizenship and questioning their morals. Matt Peltier recently replayed a recording of his comments on his radio show.
However, today his own family are agents for this programme operating under the name of Caribbean Citizenship Inc., located at Hibiscus Ridge, Roseau – does this address sound familiar to you mr. Senior Counsel? They are on the official Govt. list of authorised agents (www.cbiu.gov.dm/citizenship/authorised-agents) and were one of the sponsors of the International Migration Summit, which took place in Bejing, China from 26-28 Oct. of this year, with Senior Counsel’s own sister listed as a director of this company as an official speaker at the event. See; http://www.sankgo.com/pdf/2016IMS-Bejing (International Migration
Summit oct. 26-28 2016 Bejing). It appears mr. Astaphan has a habit of going with the wind, wherever it flies…
What a quick investigation! I understand the need to restore the victims to normalcy as quickly as possible, but could a thorough investigation have been completed in so short a space of time? I would like to think architectural drawings and approvals will take a some time if proper structures are to be constructed, so why couldn’t the clean up be done a few days later to conduct a proper investigation? Or is this a recognition the Fire Service lack the proper investigation skills to diagnose the cause of the fire?
“According to Astaphan, this whole issue has to do with members of the United Workers Party who did not expect a prompt response from Skerrit on the fire.”
We must ask this AStaphan, whether he is a legal liar, qualified in untruths, or at all costs feeds on the weakness of Skerrit, the Police Commissioner and our police force appears to scared of “Scare rit”….who is obviously scared of this “Phan” of us.
Tony Astaphan, do you want us to believe this open face lie coming from a blind, loyalists like you just to get at the UWP? Well, it is we the people saying so with the UWP. tot your rubbish, you cannot and will not win us over. You and your politics are disgusting. Go to Hell….Go to Hell…Go to hell.
Prompt response my foot. Skerrit cannot talk for himself. This visit was a stage managed affair to promote his young acolyte to run for Labour in the area. But, I tell you, like Ambrose, we the people will dump him. That young boy should run fast & stay away from PM…
pm all the way I agree
I hope you know what you are saying senior counsel, every day you are digging a bigger hole on behalf of the PM. Look today you are involving the deputy fire chief and the inspector incharge of C.I.D. and he or she CANNOT give the o.k to anyone the files must go to the commissioner of police first. So more problems for this people.
Is Tony Astaphan the Press Secretary?
No, he is Skerrit’s mouthpiece and factotum.
This is a long and tortuous piece of nonsense….This again is a clear indication that all our institutions of state are headed by people who are puppets of a corrupt DLP…Now the fire department and the police will just tow the line and agree with what Tony said…This is what you get in the Passport Production Country called Dominica,a failed state of course!!!OOPS.Try as hard as you can,but Roseau South will not vote for corruption!!!!I never knew that losing Roseau South was so hurtful to you all.
So why has the police not published a report on the incident?
So how many times do they have to pull wool over our eyes?
Why is that the Prime Minister of our country always “lawyers up” whenever is accused of doing something wrong?
You are the top SERVANT of the people for crying out loud. Address us(the people of Dominica) directly instead of through a lawyer like some accused criminal on the defensive.
Season greetings to you and the Prime minister Sir.
I am very impressed with the work of the Prime Minister, his prompt response in bringing relief to those affected over the years and of this fire in particular .
God`s Blessing’s, and guidance to the PM. for the coming years.
So Tony Astafans alone is parliament now? Does he have more power than all the elected parliamentarians from which Skerro should seek permission to act ?
Parliamentarians should now show Skerrit and Tony who holds the Power.
Tony, grow up. Who is going to argue with that Prime Minister, who is going to deny him when he wants something done? . you are no longer credible Tony, not interested in justice, only winning your case regardless. You are a disgraceful embarrassment to justice in the Caribbean partner.
There is a lot of suspicion around this fire! I smelled a rat from day one!
Remember that it was around this same Christmas time that Gon Emmanuel house was burnt in Goodwill.
There were many other fires in Dominica and no Gov\’t official went running there handing out money like we are seeing Skerrit doing in Silver lake.
There is so much to investigate , I hope every one is compiling there evidence so that when the time comes we will have the proof to present.
How about that fire in then old transmission tower near Melville Hall bro. You remember that and the same P.M. saying straight away hew knew who did it? Well, I am still waiting for the official police report and prosecution on that one.
That is setting a bad precedence. A fire is set, the land is cleared immediately with no investigations…