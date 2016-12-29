Astaphan says PM Skerrit got green light for Silver Lake fire site clearanceDominica News Online - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 10:43 AM
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has sought to dismiss claims that the site of a massive fire in Silver Lake was ordered cleared by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit before a proper investigation on its cause was completed.
The site was cleared hours after the Boxing Day blaze, which left 60 people homeless, for the construction of new apartments and there have been concerns that such action will compromise the investigation, which is being carried out by the Fire Services and the police.
But Astaphan said the Prime Minister got the green light to give permission to clear the site by those in charge of the investigation.
“The Prime Minister will tell you that he spoke to the Deputy Fire Commissioner and the Inspector in charge of the CID (Criminal Investigation Department), …. the Inspector on duty at the time of the fire, who after discussions and doing what it is what they had to do, gave the green light for the clearing of the place so that reconstruction, and whatever have you as promised by the Prime Minister, can take place,” he told state-owned DBS Radio.
According to Astaphan, this whole issue has to do with members of the United Workers Party who did not expect a prompt response from Skerrit on the fire.
“I think what the problem really is, is that during the night of the fire, it is being said that the Leader of the Opposition and that the United Workers Party, Thomson Fontaine, in particular, did not expect a prompt response from the Prime Minister and had planned some form of telethon or PayPal set up,” he stated. “Now they are being denied that by the prompt action of the government and to divert attention away from the Prime Minister’s very early and positive statements on the situation is to talk about covering up of a crime scene.”
Astaphan described the issue as “extraordinary mischief making.”
“If any of them have evidence of a crime and this was, in fact, a crime scene, they have an obligation to come forward and say so and identify the specific crime that was committed by whom and how,” he said, adding that personnel from the Fire Services and CID were on the scene.
He said the prompt response by the Prime Minister was in the best interest of the victims of the fire.
“The people of Dominica have to make a judgement call, whether the Prime Minister did the right thing by making the statement for prompt assistance that he made and sought the green light because he spoke to them, from the fire division and the CID, who gave him he green light to continue,” he noted.
He remarked that “another lie” and “another smoke screen” are being hatched by the UWP without specific details.
“I can tell you for a fact the Prime Minister spoke to the Deputy Fire Commissioner and the Inspector in charge of CID who gave the green light to clear the scene,” he stated, pointing out that there were officers on the scene investigating what had really happened at Silver Lake.
In an effort to protect the Prime Minister, Tony is doing more damage to him than he realizes. Tony is wearing two caps, a political cap and a legal cap. According to my Granny, two professionals she does not trust are politicians and lawyers. One might say, Tony isn’t a registered politician, because he is involved in active politics, in my opinion, that makes him a politician. For example, he has been on a political platform, he talks more politics then the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition put together. He is the main political advisor to the Prime Minister. He is on radio discussing the Prime Minister’s business more then his Press Secretary. The political power he exhibits, no other Minister of Government has it. So, that is why he believes he has the right to be involved in anything political surrounding the Prime Minister. Therefore when he tells a lie in the PM defense, in his mind that is no big thing, all politicians do that.
Where is the empathy to the people in Silver lake who lost everything to provide closure on what cause the fire?
Instead the GOVT just bulldoze the location like the folks did not matter to start building….something is wrong with the behavior of Skerrit and his henchmen.
Therefore it calls into question suspicious GOVT behavior and fire at the location.
Tony Astaphan,we know that you are an educated mind,but you continue to believe that you are the only educated mind and the rest of us are dumb, children of slaves.As a defense lawyer in a case where the scene was tampered with so soon after the fire before all the evidence is gathered and processed,and the scene is tampered with you would use that as a part of your defense in court representing your client.Now you want to see the so called stupid children of slaves accept that the deputy fire chief and the head of CID gave the PM permission to call in heavy equipment and affect the evidence.If this is true that the PM was given permission then these men are incompetent and abused their authority,so should be removed from their jobs.The PM should know better than move with such haste.Was something wrong going on?If it moves like a duck and quacks like a duck then it’s a duck.
Who ask Tony anything.. man when people can’t handle their business at their home is use any other thing as a distraction. Skerrit is the elected PM of Dominica and ONLY SKerrit and the elected officials are expected to address Dominicans. The firefighters and police who were on the scene are stating to people they were not through not even nearly halfway into investigations, and the PM wasn’t given any green light to ask for “backhoe”. He did it for showmanship or other reasons, and then they are forced to just say yes they told him go ahead and bulldoze but that damn good for Farley, all your years of dedicated works now is blown away as ashes because who you bed is now tangled in public work. SKerrit is sick and twisted! When Tony ready for you that Roosevelt there you will get it and drag what you can’t carry behind you.
Why is any political party making mileage out of this incident, have they no shame? Come on man! When are Dominicans going to wake up and smell what is around them. The occupants of the apartments lost all that they possessed and does anyone think that preying on their vulnerability will make them God.
Where is Tony AStaphan? is he the GIS, this man wants for nothing, he calls Dominicans all sorts of derogatory names and yet they refuse to hear or see what is going on. He goes over the radio as an empty barrel, making noise, to hide his shame
Listen up you all of you the day of reckoning will soon come and the tables will be…
This place is really down the drain. House burn investigation as to cause of fire ain’t start but place cleaned up. Why is the PM the one giving final say on when to clean site and why is Tony speaking on his behalf blaming inspector of police. Thier are procedures in place that have to be followed. Is skerrit making the rules as the day goes by.? What a bloody mess. One blind mouse leading a whole bunch of death, dumb and blind mice.
I am calling on the Leader of the Opposition to hold emergency meetings with the masses and demand resignation of the P.M for destroying evidence at a potential crime scene.
This is very serious matters going on in Dominica and I want all Dominicans to condemn this acts by the P.M and come out to force these guy out of office.
The cracks are opening up !! And I knew they will. People are now fighting over who set the fire in Silver Lake. A lot of mess is going on in Da and this one no different.
Time for demonstration in Roseau so that this craziness will STOP ! I will be there . These guys are taking us for fools , giving us hand outs and expecting us to shut up! No way .
The Back-ho was brought in too fast ! This was an attempted cover-up. But people are talking .
If you think skerrit started the fire you’re an idiot. Nothing more nothing less… Looking like Skerrit dumbing down the populace affect UWP supporters too, anyways we got bigger fish to fry.
The issue is not if Skerrit started a fire or not, the issue before us is the Protocal dictating to our emergency services what is to be done in the event of a fire and NOT a politician, albeit, inept Skerrit or outlandish Astaphan to dictate conclude what is to be done.
There are too many hocus pocus corrupt practices going on within this corrupt labour government. Dominica is now a failed state. Skerrit is a very big disappointment
I thought the guy would have take a break from politics to mourn the loss of his dad.
I’m not arguing whether he called the Police Chief and the Fire Commissioner…I’m arguing whether Tony Astaphans REALLY believed that either one of the above mentioned would stand in the way of Roosevelt “The bulldozer” Skerritt when he wants to score political points.
Now seriously, do you expect ANY of them to come out and say Skerritt lie??
Get real
When political and economic power is captured by weak elites, they undermine the institutions necessary for a fair and unbiased society. Critically, the rapid rise of extreme economic inequality stands in the way of eliminating poverty: locally, regionally and internationally.
HOTEP!
i eating my skippey peanut buter just like that. Skerrit dont want dominicans to eat there peanut butter just like that. Skerrit sounding tireddddddddddddddd. exit time
Why won’t this Senior shut up his dam——b mouth and stick to his constitutional law books; let me educate my friend and inform him that when a report of such magnitude is made to the police on their arrival the area must be treated as a Crime Scene ( basic police SOP) and the area cordoned off; until such time that the contrary is proved it must remain as such. I am however bothered that the focus of blame is on the Punjab PhD who himself is no better than Tony in dealing with such matters. The question must be asked what is the role if any of the Police and Fire Department.; irrespective of the instructions given by the PM or anyone else, that evening the duty of the investigators was to ensure that no shovel far less a back-hoe interfere with the crime scene until they are satisfied that the probe of the scene is thorough and complete and anyone not complying or co-operating should be forcefully removed from the area and even arrested. The lack of leadership is clear.
In Dominica,the police force (with the exception of few good men) is a failed institution…Let’s wait and listen to their response…Who dictated to the police that they should immediately go find out who is/was Josh Shaw? Not Joshua you know! JOSH SHAW!
Happy New Year to two victims of attempted murderGON and Grett Emmanuel…l
Oh oh, Tony at it again
Common Tony careful now .
Only in this fool’s paradise does such ridiculous things happen. In the haste for political expediency, corruption and greed, nothing is wrong as long as we benefit personally. And unfortunately, the most idiot set of people in this place (Dominicans) as blind as they are, will defend such rubbish to their last breath. God is not a police!!!
We should take mr. Astaphan’s splutterings with a generous ladle of salt. Some years ago I heard him condemning those who were selling our citizenship and questioning their morals. Matt Peltier recently replayed a recording of his comments on his radio show.
However, today his own family are agents for this programme operating under the name of Caribbean Citizenship Inc., located at Hibiscus Ridge, Roseau – does this address sound familiar to you mr. Senior Counsel? They are on the official Govt. list of authorised agents (www.cbiu.gov.dm/citizenship/authorised-agents) and were one of the sponsors of the International Migration Summit, which took place in Bejing, China from 26-28 Oct. of this year, with Senior Counsel’s own sister listed as a director of this company as an official speaker at the event. See; http://www.sankgo.com/pdf/2016IMS-Bejing (International Migration
Summit oct. 26-28 2016 Bejing). It appears mr. Astaphan has a habit of going with the wind, wherever it flies…
Malgraysa ,you rat bags like dishing out crap but when Mr Astaphan speaking the truth and common sense you lots can’t handle it do you? Just because you all workers supporters are stupid brainless cannot think for your selfs, This is why your party will never be in government again in Dominica.
What a quick investigation! I understand the need to restore the victims to normalcy as quickly as possible, but could a thorough investigation have been completed in so short a space of time? I would like to think architectural drawings and approvals will take a some time if proper structures are to be constructed, so why couldn’t the clean up be done a few days later to conduct a proper investigation? Or is this a recognition the Fire Service lack the proper investigation skills to diagnose the cause of the fire?
“According to Astaphan, this whole issue has to do with members of the United Workers Party who did not expect a prompt response from Skerrit on the fire.”
We must ask this AStaphan, whether he is a legal liar, qualified in untruths, or at all costs feeds on the weakness of Skerrit, the Police Commissioner and our police force appears to scared of “Scare rit”….who is obviously scared of this “Phan” of us.
Tony Astaphan, do you want us to believe this open face lie coming from a blind, loyalists like you just to get at the UWP? Well, it is we the people saying so with the UWP. tot your rubbish, you cannot and will not win us over. You and your politics are disgusting. Go to Hell….Go to Hell…Go to hell.
Prompt response my foot. Skerrit cannot talk for himself. This visit was a stage managed affair to promote his young acolyte to run for Labour in the area. But, I tell you, like Ambrose, we the people will dump him. That young boy should run fast & stay away from PM…
pm all the way I agree
PM is a big joke and maybe seen as a weak in the eyes of the public. How silly can a man in this position as head of government be ….or rather head of a corrupt failed corrupt labour Government.
These people are make fool of Skerrit…..and we and they are all laughing as the sun sets……idiot.
I hope you know what you are saying senior counsel, every day you are digging a bigger hole on behalf of the PM. Look today you are involving the deputy fire chief and the inspector incharge of C.I.D. and he or she CANNOT give the o.k to anyone the files must go to the commissioner of police first. So more problems for this people.
Is Tony Astaphan the Press Secretary?
No, he is Skerrit’s mouthpiece and factotum.
No, ohhh no…he is the loose secretary, one with a wagging tail that resembles a donkey at a derby. He is running the race
This is a long and tortuous piece of nonsense….This again is a clear indication that all our institutions of state are headed by people who are puppets of a corrupt DLP…Now the fire department and the police will just tow the line and agree with what Tony said…This is what you get in the Passport Production Country called Dominica,a failed state of course!!!OOPS.Try as hard as you can,but Roseau South will not vote for corruption!!!!I never knew that losing Roseau South was so hurtful to you all.
So why has the police not published a report on the incident?
So how many times do they have to pull wool over our eyes?
Why is that the Prime Minister of our country always “lawyers up” whenever is accused of doing something wrong?
You are the top SERVANT of the people for crying out loud. Address us(the people of Dominica) directly instead of through a lawyer like some accused criminal on the defensive.
Whether or not he addresses the nation directly or through another the response will be be the same….he lying. So what again?
Season greetings to you and the Prime minister Sir.
I am very impressed with the work of the Prime Minister, his prompt response in bringing relief to those affected over the years and of this fire in particular .
God`s Blessing’s, and guidance to the PM. for the coming years.
What relief, you bind supporter of a corrupt PM and Labour Government. …..What relief are you talking about.? Man, woman, Relieve yourself rom this corrupt corrupt labour regime. They are no good…..and a liability to Dominica
So Tony Astafans alone is parliament now? Does he have more power than all the elected parliamentarians from which Skerro should seek permission to act ?
Parliamentarians should now show Skerrit and Tony who holds the Power.
Tony, grow up. Who is going to argue with that Prime Minister, who is going to deny him when he wants something done? . you are no longer credible Tony, not interested in justice, only winning your case regardless. You are a disgraceful embarrassment to justice in the Caribbean partner.
I would like the people of Dominica why is it that they are just standing by and allow one Man Skerrit to rule with impunity and disregard the rule of law in such disrespectful manner.
This is so sickening and unbelievable how Dominicans have become so silent in the face of blatant disrespect for the law. We are now a country of man but one of Laws.
It is time for some Policemen who are not in favor of this nonsense to stand up and be counted.
There is a lot of suspicion around this fire! I smelled a rat from day one!
Remember that it was around this same Christmas time that Gon Emmanuel house was burnt in Goodwill.
There were many other fires in Dominica and no Gov\’t official went running there handing out money like we are seeing Skerrit doing in Silver lake.
There is so much to investigate , I hope every one is compiling there evidence so that when the time comes we will have the proof to present.
How about that fire in then old transmission tower near Melville Hall bro. You remember that and the same P.M. saying straight away hew knew who did it? Well, I am still waiting for the official police report and prosecution on that one.
That is setting a bad precedence. A fire is set, the land is cleared immediately with no investigations…