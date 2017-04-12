Franz Phillips, an avid hiker from Barbados, will lead a team of Barbadian hikers to Dominica.

The group comprises 25 experienced hikers who do bi-weekly hikes in Barbados and have hiked in Dominica in 2011 and in St. Vincent & the Grenadines in 2016.

The hikers will arrive in Dominica on Thursday April 13, and will trek to the Boiling Lake and segments 3 and 4 of the famous Waitukubuli Trails during the Easter weekend.

Dominica was selected for the second time for the group’s overseas hike because of its varied beautiful sites and the well established Waitukubuli Trails that afford hikers with a uniquely challenging tropical forest experience.

According to the National Academy of Sciences, apart from the obvious physical benefits, a good hike through a forest or up a mountain can cleanse your mind, body, and soul, and science is now discovering that hiking can actually change your brain for the better.

The hikers are looking forward to optimising these health and wellness benefits during this trip.

Coordination of the hike in Dominica is being handled by Mc Donald Thomas.