Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron has expressed the view that there is a need for increased efforts to protect and conserve the environment.

The statement was made at a panel discussion organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday night at the Fort Young Hotel under the theme

“Rethinking development options for building resilience for prosperity in small states.”

She noted that individuals must take personal responsibility when it comes to protecting their surroundings.

“We have to decide as a people, do we want to take action to protect the environment? Yes the government can put in policies, but we must take personal responsibility,” she said.

She proposed that the proper measures to environmental conservation can be taught at schools and practices can be implemented to follow.

“How do we educate our children about conserving the environment? In our schools we can assist the process of education of the children as to the practices they could follow to reduce the damages that is being caused to the environment,” she said.

According to her, the parents also play a vital role in the education of the children in schools.

“We as parents have to also do our part in the home to sensitize our children as to the proper practices that need to be followed,” Baron stated.

In addition to this, she affirmed that by 2020, the government will achieve a “100% us of generation of power from renewable resources,” and so the government has already invested millions of dollars into geothermal energy.

“This is a significant investment. What it will do is reduce significantly our carbon footprint, where we no longer need to rely on petroleum sources to produce our energy,” she remarked.