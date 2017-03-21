Baron says due diligence in place for CBI ProgramDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 at 11:47 AM
Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Francine Baron has pointed out that government has put in place a comprehensive due diligence framework in order to ensure that successful persons in the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program are of “good character” and “good reputation”.
Speaking at a town hall meeting recently she said stories about Dominican passports being sold to criminals is a lie that has to be denounced.
“So we have in place a comprehensive due diligence framework to ensure that the persons who are successful in the program are persons of good character and good reputation,” she said. “So when we hear stories about we are selling passports to crooks and criminals that is a complete and utter falsehood and we must denounce it.”
She said a system has been put in place to ensure that the government has a comprehensive due diligence procedure.
“We have disclosure forms that have to be filled out by each and every applicant to the program,” Baron said. “That disclosure requires all sorts of information to be provided: where you were born, where you went to school, where you worked, who your family members are, your brother, your sister, your mother, your father, what businesses you worked in, where your source of income is.”
Baron said such comprehensive disclosure is required of each and every applicant.
“We get that information, it’s sent it by the agents to the Citizenship By Investment Unit and that information is sent a reputable due diligence firm,” she explained. “And so using the information that they have provided, they verify if that information is true they go there, they see the people, they carry out investigations and they produce a report to the government to either indicate that this person is a bonafide, person doesn’t have any criminal background, and so on.”
She said there are five due diligence firms from the UK, US and Canada, which she said are all reputable companies that are task with doing a due diligence background check on these applicants.
In addition to the government sending information to the due diligence firm, Baron stated that the government also simultaneously send the information to the CARICOM IMPACTS, which is the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security in the region.
“All names are sent to them so that they can do their own due diligence checks with Interpol and other criminal agencies,” she explained. “We also run those names through a data base of friendly governments.”
She said the government has continued to invest in the staffing arrangements at the CBI Unit to ensure that sufficient staff are there, “who can go through the files, ensure that everything is in order, ensure that the due diligence report captures each and every matter that it should capture, to ensure that the person who come through the program are the right sort of persons that we would want to be citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
She then noted that if it is felt that an interview is required with an applicant, then there is a committee in place who can conduct an interview.
Baron also said that the government has ensured that the financing from the CBI Program are being used for the benefit of Dominicans.
12 Comments
As Dominicans can we see this bogus imaginary dilligence u mentioned, after selling our heritage to 6 if not more International Crooks and Criminals u comming now with a copeh tigre story about controlled process .
Lennox Linton is a Genius.
Only now after the liar roosvelt skerrit tired lie and say it was being done He was found lying for the billionth time now u coming chat crap. Francine u are a shame . Right now it is too late to remove shame and disgrace from u and yours. you too miserable!!!
well you have a point, because I am certain a dominican politician salary cannot pay for condo in new York.
Me Baron,
In all fairness and honesty, you sound very much like Mr Linton – much to say and nothing to show. I believe that it is imperative that the government at least present a few of the “due diligence” reports to the public, particularly those of the questionable diplomats. It may be necessary that sensitive personal information be redacted, but at least the pubic needs to be ascertained that you were relying on credible information.
“persons in the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program are of “good character” and “good reputation”.
Francine you are hallucinating, I doubt anyone with a good character, and any sort of reputation to protect would become involved in the sale of passports, and especially Dominica diplomatic passports. That is a get rich scam for some of the good old boys, and girls who tow the party line!
If there was any reputation to protect, no passports would be sold to criminals, thus far we know the names of all the criminals who are arrested with Dominica diplomatic passport in their hand!
When Dominica had its Economic Citizenship program in place the Govt. employed only two firms to carry out due diligence on applicants for our citizenship. They are Bishops Services Inc. and Kroll Associates, both of the U.S.A., not the cheapest but rated as best in the industry. Given that the applicant is responsible for the due diligence fees, not the government;
– why was it necessary to introduce another three services?
– Can Ms. Baron categorically confirm that no citizenship was ever granted by her Govt. without a due diligence report ever having been issued.
– can she also confirm that her Govt. has never overridden negative due diligence advice and granted citizenship nonetheless?
– can she also confirm that every citizenship granted by her Govt. was issued in the persons given name and not in an assumed name, whether changed by deed poll or not?
And why therefore are all these rogues, swindlers and other unsavory characters being appointed as Dominica’s foreign representatives and given diplomatic passports?
Frank Baron must be turning in his grave!
Hey, the record is there to speak for itself. Crooks and criminals have been sold passports.
Francine, I will treat you like Cersei now…Shame, shame, shame, shame, shame, shame, shame, shame…shame !
No one believes a word you say. We do not trust what you say. You have lost all credibility.
You speak in whatever the direction the wind blows. As a foreign minister, this is too late and you should be held accountable and fired for all these foreign ambassadors appointmentso of poor moral character.
This has been a pure embarrassementi to our
Too little too late!!!!