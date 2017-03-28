Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Francine Baron has said the establishment of partnerships with foreign countries in the area of water resource management is important to Dominica.

She made this remarks at the opening ceremony of a five-day workshop on the strengthening of water resource management held at the Fort Young Hotel on Monday.

The workshop is funded by the Brazilian International Agency for Technical Cooperation (ABC).

“The establishment of partnerships with Brazil and other friendly countries in the important area of water resources management is important to the Commonwealth of Dominica,” she said.

She said the government has decided that Dominica’s endowment of water resources should enable it to come to the assistance of other Eastern Caribbean neighbors, during periods when they are experiencing water shortages.

“We are interested therefore in partnerships for building the infrastructure that permits this humanitarian aspect of our water policies,” she stated.

“Of course we also intend to build infrastructure for the export of raw and bottled water to foreign markets and see the private sector as having a key role in this regards.”

Meantime, Brazilian Charge D’ Affaires, Arnaldo Salabert Brazilians strongly believes that developing countries should work together to overcome difficulties and the workshop is an example of how it can be done.

“We must make every effort to share knowledge, skills, expertise and resources…,” he noted. “This workshop is a wonderful example of how it can be done through sharing of solutions.”

Salabert stated that there are clear benefits of this cooperation, “to develop a technology model adapted to our needs, to our climates, and to our islands; to help each other in relevant scientific research, and especially to increase the confidence in our own capacities”.

“Against all odds, our collective efforts will lead to a greater degree of participation in international, economic activities and it will promote the well-being of our nations. That’s why south-south cooperation is so important,” he said.

Salabert went on to say that water management is an essential factor to sustainable development.

“It depends on the existence of costly infrastructure, backed up by scientific knowledge, but it also depends on the existence of a framework of laws and regulations, and it also depends on consumer education,” he stated.

According to Salabert, the consumers must understand how to use water with responsibility and respect.

“Water may be cheap but it’s precious,” he said.

He noted that access to fresh water is a human right and to make that right effective, governments must plan in advance huge water supply projects for increasing populations living in large cities.

“Climate change, however, makes water supply more erratic and difficult to predict. That’s why worldwide, our options must consider including the reuse of waste water,” Salabert explained.