Dominica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron has told world leaders that the resilience of Dominicans after Hurricane Maria should not go unnoticed.
The category 5 hurricane devastated the island in September last year, leaving US$1.37 billion, or 226 percent of GDP, of damage in its wake.
Speaking at the 73rd Session of the General Assembly of the UN that ends on Monday, Baron said there are few moments in the history of a nation, that captures the resilience, fortitude and strength of its people.
Baron told the UN that, for Dominica, that moment came “when Hurricane Maria unleashed its fury of 180 miles-per-hour winds that brought Dominica to its knees.” Maria struck Dominica on September 18 last year.
She explained further that immediately after the raging winds and the torrential downpours had subsided, Dominicans, raised their battered and wounded selves and began the daunting task of search and rescue, clearing roadways and quickly moved thereafter into a rebuilding mode.
“I am proud to stand here, one year later, representing a people who have fought against adversity from that day, to attain some form of normalcy in their lives,” she said. “I am proud to be representing students who spent months away from classrooms, who endured the inconvenience of no electricity, no internet and the disruption of living in shelters, but who attained some of the highest scores, on the recently concluded Caribbean secondary school examinations.
The Minister also applaud Dominicans far and wide for being part of the relief efforts and the rebuilding process.
“But, I salute in particular those at home, who walked for miles every day, up, down, and across the island, to be of service. Who worked countless hours to save lives, to provide essential services and to deliver vital supplies to those in need,” she stated.
She said the world must be told of the strength of Dominicans, their tenacity and their determination as a people.
“The efforts of our people were keenly matched by the outpouring of support that we received from members of this UN family,” she said.
Baron also told the UN that there must be a different kind of insurance, especially for vulnerable and at-risk countries like Dominica, that pays out quickly to the victims of climate disasters.
“Fairness requires that this insurance mechanism must be funded by those who have contributed most to climate change,” he said
Additionally, Baron said this needs to be scaled up as a matter of urgency.
“We have a Caribbean Risk Insurance Fund which paid out funds vital for the immediate relief efforts, but it does not have the capacity to insure against loss and damage,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said.
