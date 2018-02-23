President of the Builders and Construction Association of Dominica (BCAD), Tony LeBlanc is of the opinion that in order to build a resilient nation, its local people must be involved.

He spoke at a National Rebuilding and Economic Partnership Consultation organized by the government earlier this week.

“Building resilience in a nation cannot be reasonably conceived without the involvement of its people,” he stated. “Any attempt to do so largely from outside may result in a pseudo-effort at economic growth and more appropriately a new type of new colonization.”

See LeBlanc’s full speech below.

Download (PDF, 128KB)