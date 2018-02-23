BCAD president says a resilient nation impossible without people involvementDominica News Online - Friday, February 23rd, 2018 at 1:36 PM
President of the Builders and Construction Association of Dominica (BCAD), Tony LeBlanc is of the opinion that in order to build a resilient nation, its local people must be involved.
He spoke at a National Rebuilding and Economic Partnership Consultation organized by the government earlier this week.
“Building resilience in a nation cannot be reasonably conceived without the involvement of its people,” he stated. “Any attempt to do so largely from outside may result in a pseudo-effort at economic growth and more appropriately a new type of new colonization.”
See LeBlanc’s full speech below.
4 Comments
Mr. Le Blanc, smart guys like you are a threat to these small minded people we have in Gov’t so they are afraid to even listen to men and women like you .
It is a shame that a simple citizen is not given the chance to help develop his nation.
Some of us had to take a second loan to complete our house which we have to pay back for 20+ years. Smh
I listened to your presentation and it is nothing but brilliant. Keep on fighting for your interest. You have every right as a Dominican to make sure that you and your company are not left out. After all, you employ Dominicans and i know they a quite capable folks. Keep on fighting for what is right you are on the correct side of the equation for advancement.
I fully support your point of view Mr LeBlanc and would just add that not some locals but all locals must be brought on board to contribute according to their ability and ñot according to political affiliation