This Christmas season the Bernadette Francis Foundation of Delices gave back to our beloved Delices big time. A total of 70 students ( high school, primary and pre school students) received fully stocked school bags. EDUCATION the key to success..

The Bernadette Francis Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2013 by the granddaughter of Bernadette Francis to honour the importance that Bernadette placed on education.

Born in 1906 in Delices, Bernadette Francis – better known as Ma Romain, recognized the importance of education in her children’s future success. Her first son, Balthazar Barrie won a scholarship (a very rare occasion in those days) to the Dominica Grammar School. This single incident changed the course of the family. His advancement opened up the path for his younger siblings. Ma Romain had eight children. Several of them were teachers at some time in their lives. Balthazar and Helen Etienne became school principals. Seraphine Francis/Augustine was also an assistant principal in Delices. The other siblings had careers in other fields. That first generation had great influence and impact on the Delices community and beyond. This has trickled down to their succeeding generations.

The goal of the foundation is to help support those who are in a quest to improve their current status through education. We recognize that education is one proven way of alleviating poverty in a society. We also understand that there are sometime roadblocks to achieving these goals. As such, request for support is evaluated on a case by case basis and assistance provided as within the foundation’s capabilities to do so.

To date, the foundation has provided assistance to deserving students . Many of these students are of Dominican heritage (including Delices). The foundation has also assisted two Dominican families whose children required overseas medical care – including one Delices family.

Mr.Michael Etienne, Dorian Etienne, Mrs.Helen Etienne and Miss Pearl St.Ville, are greatly indebted to the Foundation team members on the USA side, Mr. Gladstone Etienne, Miss Vincia Francis and others, who diligently worked hard to make this possible for Christmas.