Big Edge Financial Express on Monday announced the winners in its “Back to School Promotion.”

The promotion was held from July 3 to September 8 and was expected to be announced on September 30, but this was not done because of the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Antonillia Doctrove, Managing director of Big Edge Financial Express said the combined prizes of $5,300 will become handy since everyone suffered the effects of Hurricane Maria.

“At Big Edge, we are all about our customers and giving back to the community that we serve, and we felt that this is the perfect opportunity to give back,” she said.

The winners of the competition are:

-1st prize: David Guiste

$1500 and shopping voucher of $700

-2nd prize: Andrelina Fontaine

$1000 and $500 shopping voucher

3rd prize: Lester Daniel

$800 and shopping voucher of $300

4th prize: Allicia John

$300 and shopping voucher of $200.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our many customers, who took part in this promotion and who, continue to support us, over the years,” Doctrove stated. “We wish to assure the Dominican public, that Big Edge stands committed towards the rebuilding and recovery of our beloved natured Isle.”

She also announced that Big Edge will be offering a Christmas Special to customers.

“Big Edge, just like many other businesses suffered immensely during the passage of Hurricane Maria, however in the spirit of giving we are again offering our customers a “Christmas special a “Cash Back” of 25% of their interest charged. We think that this will again, go a long way in assisting our customers, and our country by extension, during the post-Maria recovery period,” she stated.

Doctrove added, “I just wanted to add that at the beginning of this school term we had another recipient of the Billy Doctrove sports scholarship and she is Nyoka James of Marigot. She attends the North East Comprehensive School. This brings the total number of recipients of the Billy Doctrove Sports Scholarship to 6.”