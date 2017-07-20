Bishop of the Diocese of Roseau His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire has called for politicians to return to “the good old days” when politics was a friendly affair in Dominica.

In delivering his homily at the official funeral of the Late Nicholson Alexander Nathaniel (N.A.N) Ducreay on Wednesday July 19, 2017 at Our Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral Chapel, Bishop Malzaire reminded those present of the “old time days” of politics.

“There was a time when politicians could deal with difficult issues with a certain level of likeness in spirit. It was a time when opposing parties dealt with differences in the parliamentary chambers but would hug each other in the communal and social setting,” Bishop Malzaire said.

He added, “It is not too long ago that many party faithful would follow political rallies for the lime and good time and sometimes they return home not even knowing what was said on the platform. But today instead, we see a state of animosity between politicians and faithful followers. Why should family and colleagues stay divided for years after general elections?”

At the passing of N.A.N Ducreay, the Bishop said, it is time that politicians go back to the days when he (Ducreay) was in politics.

He quoted a song penned by Trinidadian calypsion, Richard “Nappy” Mayers, entitled “bring back the old time days….bring back the old time ways” calling for unity and back to the “old time days in politics.”

Politics Bishop Malzaire said in Dominica the Caribbean and the world by extension, politics has gotten “way too tense.”

“I remember the days in St. Lucia when we looked forward for the parliamentary debate just for the laughter. I recall one day when one of the Bosquet Brothers was in contempt of parliament and was asked to apologize and his reply was, ‘Madame Speaker I apologize but I say it already.’ With this utterance the entire parliament erupted with uncontrollable laughter. I am of the view, that we have gone much too serious in our politics and that is killing us,” he stated.

He added to thunderous laughter and applause, “I have often heard about the likes of Mike Douglas (deceased) and his gift of oratory and his friendly parliamentary combats with his good friend the late Mamo (Dame Eugenia Charles). Those were rather interesting days I am sure which we can look back to and those were the days of N.A.N Ducreay.”

Ducreay, he continued, was a “staunch and faithful Catholic” who was always present at mass.

“He was a regular communicant and he was also a regular at confession, what a lesson for us all and for politicians,” he said.

Bishop Malzaire also remarked that Ducreay was seen as a “kind and gentle person” and he will so be remembered.

Among the many mourners at the ceremony were President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin and his wife, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and other Cabinet colleagues and also members of the opposition.