Black Activist wants more knowledge of Black HistoryDominica News Online - Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 9:13 AM
Black History activist and enthusiast, Franklyn Georges, has stated that it is necessary to have increased knowledge of Black History through the “re-educating of our children.”
Speaking at a ceremony to launch the observation of Black History Month on Wednesday morning at the Roseau Public Library, Georges said he is pleased that Dominica continues to uphold the values of Black History.
“It is a great pleasure after all these years to see Black History is taking roots in Dominica, because without the roots all trees would die,” he said.
Georges encouraged Dominicans to “take a step back and do what you have to do,” when it comes to retrieving history that pertains to blacks, and to do so through the children.
“Citizens, Countrymen, Dominicans, I ask, please let us start re-educating our children. We educate them, when they’re finished the first thing they want to do is fly away. Let us give them some sense of staying home, building and doing what they are doing,” Georges remarked.
He said to those gathered that his family has made the decision to assist students through scholarships under the condition that an essay must be written once a year about Black History.
Georges explained that the conditions of the scholarships pave the way for students to be engaged and become knowledgeable in their Black History.
“If I could get one to do it, imagine here. Give a child a scholarship and give them the same skills and donations together. Imagine we are not teaching Black History at schools, or in the community or anywhere…” he said.
He reiterated that the children must be the main target in keeping the existence of Black history and its commemoration alive and well.
“Parents, educators, activists, please let us recapture, reclaim, rebuild. Let us do that with our children because, without the history, there is no roots,” he remarked.
He called for a recapturing and empowering of the children and giving them “something meaningful that they need, have to hold, and must carry on.”
The theme for the celebration of Black History Month 2017 is “Liberty Lost, Freedom Won.”
Activities for the day included a ceremony and a book exhibition showing various black writers, which brought the event to an end.
4 Comments
I applaud the effort, but I think we need to be talking about the issue from January to December – not just in February which like carnival, will be forgotten in March.
Very good topic that we should all learn and continue to be proud of our history. So many young Black kids are not proud of their Blackness just because they do not know our history. These sort of awareness and activities , serves a very important role to teach our kids about themselves.
We Black People are not what the historians and politicians are making us to be. We came from the Middle East and walked across the Sahara Desert all the way to west Africa. It is written in the Bible when the invading forces over powered the Canaanites , they had to flee to avoid total capture. ( In more detail next time) So Africa is not our original land. We do have civilization and a rich culture.
Many of our history are hidden in the belly of the Vatican.
The anger to suppress Black people is not normal, there is a much bigger ideology behind the hidden agenda. One day Black People will regain its rightful place in the world. So tell our youths to be proud of their Blackness.
The places from which the slaves came seem to have been various. It is possible to ascertain this through colonial records preserved in Dominica, where data regarding the arrival of boats to the island seems quite complete, indicating not only the different ports where slaves embarked (and in some cases the ethnic groups to which they belonged) and the date of their arrival at the island, but also the number of enslaved people on board these boats and the number of those who survived the journey to reach Dominica.[2] Based on these records we can affirm that the majority of slaves came from the Bight of Biafra,[3] both from present-day south-eastern Nigeria (Igbo, Ibibio) and coastal Cameroon.[2] They made up 62% of the slaves imported to Dominica. Slaves from the Bight of Biafra numbered more than 57.000 in Dominica.[3]
The rest of the slaves came from the established ports in what is now Senegal.
If 40,000 slaves from Biafra which is a Black Hebrew Israelite people were taken to Dominica, then our roots were from Nigeria and to a larger extent Israel. Other sub groups of slaves were from Angola, Yoruba and the Ewe tribes. These were only slave ports as our people were taken across the sahara desert to the west by Mohammedan tribes aka Arabs. We are not originally African we are of a Shemitic branch which caused a major uprising and thats why they dumped such a large number on the island and we are still warlike in our behaviour today. The spirit never rests.