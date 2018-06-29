The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Virgin Island Police Department (VIPD) were call in on Friday in relation to an incident at the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas where flags that normally fly on a welcome monument were replaced with black flags with “Allah” written on them.

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) in a release on Friday morning said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The release said Port Authority law enforcement reported the black flags upon arrival at the airport on Friday morning. They have since been removed.

The release stated that the incident has been reported to the FBI, the Transportation Security Administration (T.S.A.) and the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“The matter is still under investigation. Security at the airport has been heightened. The Cyril E. King Airport will remain open and functioning as normal, and all flights will arrive and depart as scheduled,” the Port Authority’s statement said.

Media reports indicate that there were rumors that the flags include those from the notorious terrorist group ISIS but the VIPA this was not true.

“None of the flags have ISIS on it,” a VIPA public information officer was reported as saying.