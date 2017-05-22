Blackmoore condemns Salisbury eventsDominica News Online - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 2:49 PM
Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, has condemned events which erupted in Salisbury on Monday saying this is the type of image the United Workers Party (UWP) wants to portray on social media.
On Monday morning the main road in Salisbury was blocked with debris and fire. Stones and bottles were also thrown. No one has spoken about what is the cause the problem. The road has since been unblocked.
Blackmoore said the event “cannot be accepted as the norm in this beautiful country,” and it must be stopped.
“It has to stop, period, it has to stop,” he stated.
According to him, this is the type of image the UWP wants to portray on social media because the party is rejecting proposed amendments of the Election Amendment Bill and has been calling on Dominicans to go down to the Parliament building and let it be known that the people are not accepting them.
“I want to say further, that is the type of image that the United Workers Party and its operatives who want to see it posted on social media for all to see,” he said on State-owned DBS radio. “The United Workers Party and its operatives to have been calling on people in the recent past to prevent the upcoming seating of parliament that is carded for tomorrow the twenty-third day of May 2017 over certain things they have been asking for; electoral reform, more so Section 57b of the proposed House of Assembly Election Amendment Bill. The entire Bill is posted on the Government website for all to see.”
Blackmoore noted that there is irony in the fact that the same section of the bill that the UWP is concerned over, is what the opposition is not in itself doing, which is, going out and providing information for clarity purposes.
“The ironic thing, I must say, that section that they have a beef with, seeks to give clarity and broaden the definition of the offense of bribery in so far as the transportation and participation of electors to and within Dominica is concerned,” he stated.
According to Blackmoore, the UWP is behaving irresponsibly in not highlighting the proposed amendments in its fullest form.
“I have not heard persons within the Workers Party behaving in a responsible manner and to go out to the public and to actually educate the public about the full extent of this proposed amendment,” he remarked.
The UWP has been hosting a series of town hall meeting discussing the amendments.
Some politicians are mentally challenged. Corruption creates fear and fear leads to weak minds; then the end sends a signal to those with cocoa in the sun.
I support Salisbury 10000000%. When all else fails, set goals have to be accomplished by any means necessary for the good of the country and mankind by extension. No more talking, its time for action and I am honestly loving it. If the opposition is scared then the people who are the “real” opposition MUST take matters in their own hands for love of country. Looks like Blackmore just realized that the people of Salisbury cannot be intimidated or made to cower. Salisbury AHEAD!!!!!
Assertive like Moses’ rod!
Trust me Dominicans will not be turning out in the thousands to protest with UWP Team Dominica. We want the Amendments to the Election Act passed so all our new citizens can vote and keep DLP Team Dominica in power. We there for 17 years and look forward to 17 more years plus,
The incident was done by paid individuals to make the UWP looked bad. This must be one of the things the expensive image consultant firm must have suggested.
No one has pinpointed the specific problem(s) that gave rise to this protest. The Minister is quick to ascribe blame to Mr. Linton and his party. I don’t condone unlawful behavior but for people to go to this extent shows that their grievances are deep seated and should not be summarily dismissed as opposition mischief. The country’s development would always be stymied because of the blame game. Too many governing politicians believe that they are beyond reproach. They have very little respect for the views of the ordinary man. They ignore the voice of their constituents until General Elections draw nigh. How can people act normally with this pent up frustration? Government needs to genuinely listen to the people’s plight then offer real solutions. Stop the fancy slogans and meaningless rhetoric.
Blackmore in your long harangue and puffery, I think you mentioned tomorrow???? Well let me inform you that I am always willing to fight against wicked leaders, corrupt governance. POLLUTED LEADERS and evil minded shameless dimwits like what your party consists of…I SHALL be there, bright and early!!!…
I have never missed ONE OCCASSION, WHEN i am called upon to fight a just cause…..SO STOP STRESSING YOURSELF!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!……
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!!
tch… Rayburn everytime you open your trap to flap those useless gums… I just remember 1 thing… Your the guy who thinks WAY too highly of himself…
… I don’t listen to trash.
Go figure…
Minister Blackmore, when the people are protesting, they must be heard. The government has to ensure that their voices are heard. They are trying to make a point to the government perhaps for the bad treatment given them. The government has a responsibility to listen to the cry of the people. One is not saying that the way the Salisbury citizens chose to protest is the right way, however the needs of the Salisbury people must be met. There is need for dialogue, communication not sending police with guns as if the folks are criminals.
To be honest, the whole of Dominica should be protesting – according to law that is- because the government has failed on its post errika mandate. Imagine, Labour Party supporters are calling Salisbury people stupid for protesting for what the deem as bad treatment by the government.
Dominicans fail to speak truth to power but Time will tell. Poverty on the increase yet they supporting Skerritt n his rich band of pseudo politicians. Fight the power.
Mr blackmore when the people act how is it the UWP responsible
In 1979 when Charlotte spoke was it his fault and if it was Charlotte fat why is he your president today. Have you forget your guest speaker called the same set of people wicked. The same set that allowed you to win your sitime. Be careful they come back and vote you out
Apparently when Blackmoore reads social media, he only reads comments from supporters of the UWP. Blackmoore must also read comments from DELVIN CASTRO on facebook or he must listen to the senior citizen nicknamed MAMMIE who is on Kairi seven days a week. His own prime minister who once said, wherever you see supporters of the UWP, go in their faces and call them traitors. Recently we heard at a DLP rally, the guest speaker asking labor party supporter to sort out anyone who opposes Skeritt and deal with them. Control supporters of your party first and the rest will follow suit.
Who heat Blackmore he crying?
His conscience is what hit him so hard that he now crying ! These guys are nothing feeding on the ignorance of the less educated and greedy. Time is coming soon for change!
Assertive like Moses’ rod!
Based on what evidence is Mr. Blackmoore linking the events to the UWP?
Blackmoore u all are no example to da u all have no moral give me a break where is linton in his bed he didnt send them and do that
Just a matter of time. Remember GOD is in control not the LABOUR PARTY.