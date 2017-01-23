Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has raised concerns over traffic nuisance, especially with bikers in the city of Roseau.

Blackmoore spoke at a press conference recently.

“There are too many nuisance issues, the issue of bikers, who believe some of them, especially the folks on the scooters, who believe that the traffic laws do not apply to them. That has to stop,” he said.

He said it has gotten to a point where a specialized bike unit has been established noting that he believes Dominica is the only country in the sub-region to have such unit.

“But it has to be result-oriented and to ensure that we are back on the traffic points during the rush hours, and to ensure that the nuisance issues in terms of traffic congestion can be addressed,” he said.

He also highlighted other nuisance issues, including many unauthorized “Keep Clear” signs on the government road.

“Some of us believe that we own government road, and I believe we have gotten to the point where the police and certain business places have to work together, so the police can know when the business place supposed to offload and to ensure that people who are paying to use the street are not inconvenienced,” he said. I do not that believe because you own a business that you think you have a right to have a portion of government road. I do not think that is right at all…Yes we can work in collaboration to ensure that your business is facilitated, but you cannot think you have a right to government road. I may get myself in trouble for saying that, but my conscience tells me that I should say it and I think that is a matter that has to be addressed.”

Blackmoore mentioned the issue of container trucks where drivers of these trucks drive through Roseau at any time, saying the laws have to be examined.

“We are currently speaking to say if we need to look at the laws to see whether we can have a situation whereby, vehicles with a particular tonnage should not be allowed to drive within the city during rush hours,” he remarked.

He noted, for example, that if an ambulance is on its way to the hospital with a patient, “one second, one minute is so critical to saving that person’s life, and you have all those nuisance issues within the city.”

“To me, that has to stop,” Blackmoore said.