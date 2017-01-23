Blackmoore raises concerns over traffic nuisance in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 12:29 PM
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has raised concerns over traffic nuisance, especially with bikers in the city of Roseau.
Blackmoore spoke at a press conference recently.
“There are too many nuisance issues, the issue of bikers, who believe some of them, especially the folks on the scooters, who believe that the traffic laws do not apply to them. That has to stop,” he said.
He said it has gotten to a point where a specialized bike unit has been established noting that he believes Dominica is the only country in the sub-region to have such unit.
“But it has to be result-oriented and to ensure that we are back on the traffic points during the rush hours, and to ensure that the nuisance issues in terms of traffic congestion can be addressed,” he said.
He also highlighted other nuisance issues, including many unauthorized “Keep Clear” signs on the government road.
“Some of us believe that we own government road, and I believe we have gotten to the point where the police and certain business places have to work together, so the police can know when the business place supposed to offload and to ensure that people who are paying to use the street are not inconvenienced,” he said. I do not that believe because you own a business that you think you have a right to have a portion of government road. I do not think that is right at all…Yes we can work in collaboration to ensure that your business is facilitated, but you cannot think you have a right to government road. I may get myself in trouble for saying that, but my conscience tells me that I should say it and I think that is a matter that has to be addressed.”
Blackmoore mentioned the issue of container trucks where drivers of these trucks drive through Roseau at any time, saying the laws have to be examined.
“We are currently speaking to say if we need to look at the laws to see whether we can have a situation whereby, vehicles with a particular tonnage should not be allowed to drive within the city during rush hours,” he remarked.
He noted, for example, that if an ambulance is on its way to the hospital with a patient, “one second, one minute is so critical to saving that person’s life, and you have all those nuisance issues within the city.”
“To me, that has to stop,” Blackmoore said.
45 Comments
The issue on driving and parking in Roseau needs to be addressed. Our leaders travel and they how things are done and even know what kinds of measures are implemented overseas to minimise traffice woes!!!!! 5 pence….
#1…Locate venues for suitable carparks and bus terminals for the overall northerly and southerly directions out of town.
#2. Roseau roads and sidewalks must be rehabilitated to facilitate pedestrians
#3. Instill a toll to enter the city( not a dollar jam thing ) This will encourage persons to walk a little more, that is for the persons, not the elderly who can walk to town.
#4. Taxis and private cars can drop off persons at specific stops
#Find a solution for the drug addicts jay walking in Roseau
Comfort and user friendly Roseau,
Income for the government to help maintain the city streets
Income for the small taxi owners
Exercise, enabling some persons to help control weight and non-communicable disease whilst walking around the city to work or busin
Blackmore you are on point, if your boss allow you to work. While you at it the sidewalks your government promised years ago.
Bravo!! and in my opinion, i totally agree with the minister 10000%, its about time, that mentally of “Do as i say and not as i do”. should stop! that mentally by some in our mist who believe that Law and order does not apply to them must stop! it been long coming, and we should assist in that regards, those of us who are Law abiding Citizens to send a message to those Law breakers. Its our country, we all in this together. Quality of life Nuisances, should be put on notice and fall in line with those who always abide by the rule of Law. Right is right! too bad if you get in trouble, Mr. Minister! your legacy will do you well when you deal with truth and do the right thing! I will work for free towards this end.
no !! you will continue to victimize people, or create more problems : bikers, against bus drivers, against business people, against rental companies, against truck drivers, Mr Minister we all need to go work , drop our kids to school, do some business, so do the same do your work !!! what about your colleague the minister of tourism who is also ……minister of………Urban renewal… what a joke !! when the last time you had a walk in Roseau . ??? look at the pavement between Nassief and the Court… it have been so for years !!!!! that enough !! do your job, you sitting where you sitting cause of our vote so do your job : proper bus stop all around, proper drop zone in front of school ( a gallon of yellow paint will do the job ) no buses park in town for cruise ship day, parking zone at the stadium with dispatcher. your job is to make our life easier not to create a bad felling between road users., by the way where are the 100 ec I gave you for the road maintenance ??
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well Mr Blackmoore you are the Minister of National Security and you shouldn’t get into trouble for saying you recognized a problem rather you should be honest about things because that’s how you build trust with our citizens. Then you must come up with a plan to address the problem. I don’t know if we have a Vehicle and Traffic Law and a Traffic and Rules Regulations book in Dominica but we need such a book. We must address the illegal No Parking signs that businesses placed infront of their business which are not issued by the Police. We must also issue summons to the motorcycle riders who don’t wear helmets and ride recklessly in Roseau. We must pass a regulation to ensure that commercial vehicles make their deliveries prior to or after business hours except if they are delivering perishable merchandise.
finally, you start to realize that the traffic is a problem in Roseau, but before you start to point your finger on bikers, or rental companies, did you look at yourself in a mirror mr Minister ?? what have been done over the 10 past year to ease up the traffic ? let me give you some example and i’m sure all readers will understand where I coming from : Roseau south : brand new ” Big ” school in newtown…. no drop zone for the parents to drop their kids…..line goes up to Loubiere…
Roseau bay front : cruise ship day : all buses park on both side of Peebles park , only one lane to absorb ALL south traffic coming to Roseau.
from canefield to Roseau : there is no proper bus stop , so all bus driver must stop in the middle of the road to drop or pick passenger.
cruise ship day again : all bay front and parallel streets are full with buses while in the same time the parking of the stadium is empty….are you looking for sponsorship to pay a dispatcher and buy to talkie…
(1) the bikers of all categories are truly to the extreme to say the least (2) it is time to have parking meters (3) establish parking lots out of town north and south and let people who own vehicles coming to work use the bus shuttle service (4) the driving/ highway codes are no longer being adhered to, right of way is violated , stop signs are disregarded and there are some unnecessary keep clear signs(5) loud music to the extreme are being emitted from the vehicles of some bizarre drivers (6) lots of driving is taking place without the exercising of due care and attention ( 6) the driving lessons and test now need to be updated three months classroom lessons at the state colledge and three months practicals on the roads then the test (7) our roads are are a deplorable state, what about the road levies? driving on such roads is causing great financial strain .
As is happening in many cities worldwide, Roseau should be declared a vehicle free zone. No vehicles, should be allowed to enter the city with the exception of buses, trams and emergency care vehicles.
That will rectify the problem.
Build a car park to limit that problem of space. Also it would be a way of bringing some money to the city.
Generally I just glance through what says,but this one makes sense..Scooter riders ride on the sidewalks and even park bikes on the sidewalks.What is worst is that they dont want you to even touch the bike when maneouvering the narrow sidewalk…What about riders having little children seated in front of their bikes,directly in the line of danger?Isn’t that a serious offece?many sidewalks are clogged with vendors..Better organisation is needed.
Sir, please stop talking.
Riding into the capital is part of the solution. Most of those huge SUVs go into town with a driver and maybe one passenger but they take up space for two vehicles. Today we have fewer vehicles taking up more space – so do the math. The response to traffic issues here has to be well crafted dealing with all aspects of it.
To Hon. Minister Blackmore. Be a doer not a talker. You are a member of the Government which is supposed to Conduct the policy, actions, and affairs of (a state, organization, or people) with authority.
Some suggestions:
1 – Parking garages.
2 – Shuttle service
2 – Parking meters.
3 – Cover storm drains.
Prepare for this traffic nuisance to get worse as a result of the high number of deportees from the US soon.
Too many people have vehicle now that’s another part of the problem, Dominicans go and order all the Japanese second hand trash that they don’t use for little money (700-1500$) and now everybody have a vehicle.
Rayburn, you sound like a fool! Roseau’s traffic problem is a physical planning issue, not a legislative one. A parking lot is needed in New Town to alleviate congestion leading into Roseau. Another parking lot is also required, before the New Bridge. This too will also alleviate traffic problems into Roseau. After you’ve constructed these two parking lots, only then you can talk about addressing those drivers who do not follow the laws in place when there are proper parking placed for them to park their vehicles. Until then, everything else that you mentioned is pure hogwash as usual.
Roseau urgently needs a north/south by-pass. that is even more crucial than the new bridge, which will only increase the traffic flow in/through the city. i know the plans are there. just do it!
Bus stops, plus car rental companies converging the city…….what a mess in his place called Roseau
Great Mr Blackmore. I applaud your effort. Keep up the good work and make sure all mentioned above is adhere to sir
– The blocks/ Gangs in Roseau needs to be address, Police Need to Patrol More. Especially by save A lot, and great George street. These guys just harass young ladies and school girls.
– The loud music by road side to be address during business hours.
Yeah, the loud music, especially from the Haitian bar on Kennedy avenue – it’s deafening and impossible
to work from the offices near there. Are there no laws on noise levels in town? Clearly not.
Agreed. All this must be stopped.
The stadium should have been a public space/park with parking, gardens and a bus terminal for the whole country, not the big white elephant we see there today.
thats right mr blackmoore truth said you havde my 100% support on this one . i think parking meters would help us and some toll booths also a central parking complex or garage in the capital. these would help with the congestion as well as generate money for the economy
Lack of proper driver education is a main contributing factor to our traffic woes. It is time that drivers are required to take a writen test, which should include information on understanding modern traffic signs and skills in driving in adverse conditions. Eye exam should be mandatory for all applicants.
I support that call Mr. Blackmoore. Let’s see some action now.
Quit talking and introduce legislation in Parliament to deal with the problem or simply enforce laws that are in place to deal with the problem if they exist. I have seen policemen driving drunk, drinking, in uniform on duty. I have personally witnessed a police officer take out his cap take a drink and go back to work with a copral standing right there. How are we to fix traffic problems such as drunk driving and motorcycle misuse when the ones who are responsible for enforcement are themselves culprits and victims of the nuisance you speak about. How are we to fix our country problems when those who make and enforce the law are violating it. rape, molestation, indecent exposure, theft, fraud, the list goes on. The thing I hate most is a politician complaining about a problem in the country. You were elected to fix them. Deng it!!!
You have my full support on this one Mr. Blackmore! While you are at it, please have the police look into the issue of motor vehicles parking on the Canefield Imperial Rd around corners and setting up mechanic shop around corners too. Very dangerous!!!
What about all the bus stops all over Roseau ?..Why can’t we just build a bus terminal where you can get a bus to go anywhere you want to go.
I agree. Everywhere in Roseau is perfectly accessible within walking distance. Make some streets available to pedestrian traffic only and ban any vendors from there, especially the itinerant ones.
I totally agree with this.
Have one bus terminal where all buses, whether going south, north or east, start and terminate. And to alleviate the problems this might cause for the elderly or less mobile, have one circular bus route within Roseau itself with five or six buses running the route. It could be free for the elderly and disabled and a flat fee for everyone else. It could pass the major supermarkets and shops to help people needing to carry shopping to the main bus terminal.
Blackmore’s attempt at appearing to have a constructive mind is truly amazing !
U are damn rightvit time u do something ..
Honourable Minister, please do not forget the rental companies……………
True Dat,
These rental companies just using up all the little available parking in Roseau…Hanover Street, Bay Front, Great Marlborough St. It is time they get these rental companies to find parking lots outside the city to store their vehicles….only in Dominica.
Praise the Lord. One business has four or five no parking signs. They should be told you can only deliver and receive goods after hours. Early morning or late afternoon. Roseau is in a mess. Nowhere to park. No parking and keep clear all over the place. Hon. Blackmoore please not just talk implement as soon as possible.
Mhmm…. i’ll hear about it
Shut up Blackmoore! Do not blame bikers, or anyone for vehicular traffic jam. There is no way you can avoid that unless you ban the importation of motor vehicles into the country.
You and the government would be fools to do that; since revenues are collected from import duties, licensing of the vehicles, and driver license too; which the government collects yearly.
And as far as I am concern that is much more sustainable than the sale of passports. People head to Roseau to conduct business. Dirty as it is everything is centered there.
If some of the essential services, and businesses were diverted to other parts of the island, where people could go to and not all head for the village of Roseau, that might be a way to eliminate that volume of traffic. While you are talking crap about Bickers you should worry about smog, and ensure all has smog devices, because that picture looks as if it is some place in China!
No need for that. The photo must have been treated with an Instagram filter or something, because the road to town doesn’t really look like that.
Mr. Blackmore I don’t understand how a specialized bikers unit will help alleviate the problem. The problem stems from lack of hindsight, ie the expansion of roads in the capital, but it’s a little too late for that now. The best solutions are parking garages (some multi level) and parking lots – we need more. We also need traffic lights at some intersections. Sometimes, I even see police officers breaking the law by unnecessary speeding and parking. Also, some officers are selective in handing out tickets – not to friends or family. We need the Traffic Department to be fairer and firmer in handling the Roseau roadways mess. Only then will you begin to see the results you want.
One measure would definitely have my priority and that is a roundabout, or traffic circle where Goodwill Road meets Charles Avenue. Thank you.
Blackmoore has a police and law enforcement mind— not an urban planning/development mind- so you can tell by the way he speaks– He is not a policy person but just a police man. Yes law enforcement is part of the solution but there are modern and historical aspects here Mr. Police-minded Minister that contributes to the congestion in this shanty town-or if you may this capital city.
And when you talk to people and hold your press conferences, please avoid talking down to people – try to have a conversation Rayburn if you can- you might get more positive results–But I seriously doubr you are able or can do that- Cpl Blackmoore.
That’s the best I’ve heard you said, hope you are not railroaded this time by your BOSS. You addressed some, critical issues.
Now you need to deal with two things
1- The gangster in the city robbing and harassing people.
2. The known drug dealers in Mahaut and Massacre, Your Constituency, with those expensive vehicles and huge houses , destroying the fabric of our communities.
You know who they are do something about it.
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has raised concerns over traffic nuisance, especially with bikers in the city of Roseau……..lol….lol….lol…
Mr Blackmore the biggest nuisance in Roseau and Dominica is your ………………… inept Labour Government. Roseau has been starring you in the face for the past 20 years and now you smelling your dirty political party smell. I read your nonsense and I see a man who holds a political position ignorant to the reality of government, governance, social development and strategic direction. Your government is hopeless and you are fishing for things to talk about. What will it be tomorrow.
Looking at the photo, it looks like pollution is a bigger problem.
For a minute I thought I was looking at a photo taken in Beijing.
that i usually refer to those politicians as idiots, you black whatever put your laws and then crying… didn’t you know that would happen when you allow all bus stops in the inner parts of Roseau?.