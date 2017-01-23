Blackmoore raises concerns over traffic nuisance in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 12:29 PM
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has raised concerns over traffic nuisance, especially with bikers in the city of Roseau.
Blackmoore spoke at a press conference recently.
“There are too many nuisance issues, the issue of bikers, who believe some of them, especially the folks on the scooters, who believe that the traffic laws do not apply to them. That has to stop,” he said.
He said it has gotten to a point where a specialized bike unit has been established noting that he believes Dominica is the only country in the sub-region to have such unit.
“But it has to be result-oriented and to ensure that we are back on the traffic points during the rush hours, and to ensure that the nuisance issues in terms of traffic congestion can be addressed,” he said.
He also highlighted other nuisance issues, including many unauthorized “Keep Clear” signs on the government road.
“Some of us believe that we own government road, and I believe we have gotten to the point where the police and certain business places have to work together, so the police can know when the business place supposed to offload and to ensure that people who are paying to use the street are not inconvenienced,” he said. I do not that believe because you own a business that you think you have a right to have a portion of government road. I do not think that is right at all…Yes we can work in collaboration to ensure that your business is facilitated, but you cannot think you have a right to government road. I may get myself in trouble for saying that, but my conscience tells me that I should say it and I think that is a matter that has to be addressed.”
Blackmoore mentioned the issue of container trucks where drivers of these trucks drive through Roseau at any time, saying the laws have to be examined.
“We are currently speaking to say if we need to look at the laws to see whether we can have a situation whereby, vehicles with a particular tonnage should not be allowed to drive within the city during rush hours,” he remarked.
He noted, for example, that if an ambulance is on its way to the hospital with a patient, “one second, one minute is so critical to saving that person’s life, and you have all those nuisance issues within the city.”
“To me, that has to stop,” Blackmoore said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
Riding into the capital is part of the solution. Most of those huge SUVs go into town with a driver and maybe one passenger but they take up space for two vehicles. Today we have fewer vehicles taking up more space – so do the math. The response to traffic issues here has to be well crafted dealing with all aspects of it.
– The blocks/ Gangs in Roseau needs to be address, Police Need to Patrol More. Especially by save A lot, and great George street. These guys just harass young ladies and school girls.
– The loud music by road side to be address during business hours.
You have my full support on this one Mr. Blackmore! While you are at it, please have the police look into the issue of motor vehicles parking on the Canefield Imperial Rd around corners and setting up mechanic shop around corners too. Very dangerous!!!
What about all the bus stops all over Roseau ?..Why can’t we just build a bus terminal where you can get a bus to go anywhere you want to go.
Blackmore’s attempt at appearing to have a constructive mind is truly amazing !
U are damn rightvit time u do something ..
Honourable Minister, please do not forget the rental companies……………
Praise the Lord. One business has four or five no parking signs. They should be told you can only deliver and receive goods after hours. Early morning or late afternoon. Roseau is in a mess. Nowhere to park. No parking and keep clear all over the place. Hon. Blackmoore please not just talk implement as soon as possible.
Mhmm…. i’ll hear about it
Shut up Blackmoore! Do not blame bikers, or anyone for vehicular traffic jam. There is no way you can avoid that unless you ban the importation of motor vehicles into the country.
You and the government would be fools to do that; since revenues are collected from import duties, licensing of the vehicles, and driver license too; which the government collects yearly.
And as far as I am concern that is much more sustainable than the sale of passports. People head to Roseau to conduct business. Dirty as it is everything is centered there.
If some of the essential services, and businesses were diverted to other parts of the island, where people could go to and not all head for the village of Roseau, that might be a way to eliminate that volume of traffic. While you are talking crap about Bickers you should worry about smog, and ensure all has smog devices, because that picture looks as if it is some place in China!
Mr. Blackmore I don’t understand how a specialized bikers unit will help alleviate the problem. The problem stems from lack of hindsight, ie the expansion of roads in the capital, but it’s a little too late for that now. The best solutions are parking garages (some multi level) and parking lots – we need more. We also need traffic lights at some intersections. Sometimes, I even see police officers breaking the law by unnecessary speeding and parking. Also, some officers are selective in handing out tickets – not to friends or family. We need the Traffic Department to be fairer and firmer in handling the Roseau roadways mess. Only then will you begin to see the results you want.
That’s the best I’ve heard you said, hope you are not railroaded this time by your BOSS. You addressed some, critical issues.
Now you need to deal with two things
1- The gangster in the city robbing and harassing people.
2. The known drug dealers in Mahaut and Massacre, Your Constituency, with those expensive vehicles and huge houses , destroying the fabric of our communities.
You know who they are do something about it.
Minister of Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore has raised concerns over traffic nuisance, especially with bikers in the city of Roseau……..lol….lol….lol…
Mr Blackmore the biggest nuisance in Roseau and Dominica is your ………………… inept Labour Government. Roseau has been starring you in the face for the past 20 years and now you smelling your dirty political party smell. I read your nonsense and I see a man who holds a political position ignorant to the reality of government, governance, social development and strategic direction. Your government is hopeless and you are fishing for things to talk about. What will it be tomorrow.
Looking at the photo, it looks like pollution is a bigger problem.
For a minute I thought I was looking at a photo taken in Beijing.
that i usually refer to those politicians as idiots, you black whatever put your laws and then crying… didn’t you know that would happen when you allow all bus stops in the inner parts of Roseau?.