Blackmoore rubbishes alleged police reportDominica News Online - Friday, February 9th, 2018 at 3:35 PM
National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has rubbished an alleged report from a review of the police force in Dominica which appears to paint a damning picture of Police Chief Daniel Carbon and his deputy Davidson Valerie.
Last year, Blackmoore announced that Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) was under review to assess its functional capabilities and to determine the way forward. He said it was being done by Colonel Jamie Ogilvie of the Jamaica Police Force and a report was expected to be submitted by the end of January 2018.
Last week a report surfaced which according to sources was Ogilvie’s report and it painted a “damning” picture of the Chief of Police and his Acting Deputy, saying that the should “demit office in the public’s interest.”
But according to Blackmoore the contents of Ogilvie’s report were not what surfaced recently.
“The government made it public that a functional review has been done on the police force and that report is not going to be a secret document,” he told state-owned DBS Radio. “And I can say that once the contents have been analyzed, what needs to be done will be done and we will make a determination as how we move forward.”
He explained that to come out to the public without fully reading the report “would have been totally irresponsible.”
Blackmoore pointed out that what he read of the alleged report, it is a “contorted and false fabrication and is 100 percent inaccurate.”
“The important thing is to ensure that we do what we have to do as a government and as a country to ensure that we have a police force that is responsive to the needs of the public because the police department is accountable to the public and we have to do everything possible to ensure that the public trust and confidence is restored between the public and the public,” he said.
He stated that in a civilized country, all relevant arms of the government must be fully functional and the police force is no exception.
22 Comments
Let them continue to bury their heads in the sand.
Blackmore in damage control mood you realize Skerrit has not said a thing? how irresponsible of them! The alleged report has been in circulation since Monday and only now Blackmore trying to say something? Why tonight Blackmore, at the midnight hour? I guess all you realize some more intelligent people from the DIASPORA came down for the carnival so all you trying to keep them in the dark. Not me all you fooling
Why would this report made to the public. This was a political move.
BThe Minister speaks like a 15 year old that is trying to describe a book for his first time. If he is a member of Government and also acting Prime Minister at times, the island is doomed.
He cannot even explain what he wants to say far-less to describe what he doesn’t want to say.
Sad
Well Blackmore just put out the report so all could see. Outside of that I believe the report I saw online
A report will be made public, but when. I cannot see the Government making that report public anytime soon, because of the reactions of the top brass in the police force. With elections within a year or two, Carbon just about facing retirement, knowing Roosevelt, he needs the cooperation of his top brass, therefore any recommendations to fire either, Carbon, Mills, Valarie or Skeritt’s top boys, will be put on hold until after the next general Elections, should he win.
Blackmore needs to be investigated, he is the Minister of National Security and the security apparatus of the state failed, the police is under Blackmore’s mandate so he should not be the one to commission an investigation of an institution that he is in charge of.
What if it was the Minister who ordered the police to take no action because the looters were his party’s supporters? Remember Blackmore said on DBS Radio that he had no problem with the looting of food but they should not have taken appliances. Only a public inquiry will get to the bottom of that crap.
Blackmore Blackmore u just a f time will tell Dominican please open u all eye .
Are you kidding me?Blackmoore says “to come out to the public without reading the report would have been totally irresponsible”. Guess what Blackmoore, you just did, you said so in your own words that you are irresponsible.Why didn’t you just keep your big mouth shut instead of selling yourself short as irresponsible.I’m waiting to see what you and Skerritt do, since you had promised to replace the police chief but Skerritt shot you down.Let the pappy show continue
Is English hard for u to understand? Or u have a problem in reading? Ask Pappy to help you read and understand before u open ur brain and type this garbage u just posted.
Honestly when i saw the report i didn’t even read it all to discover it was pure trash contained therein.
First of all mr. Carbon is a well rounded police officer which command local regional and international respect hence i didn’t comment on the report
But again dno published sensitive report about dominica police force without first asserting the facts, or making sure it have the views of at least one official of the force and quote him or her nor did they get clarification on the issue without publishing it
Now what does this says about effective unbiased responsible journalism? It says one thing to me that i should not trust the media when i hear a story without first getting the facts of the case
Some media houses in dominica feels the credibility of their profession means nothing to them
Playing partisan politics to sensationalise issues to cause disbelief and distrust in our institutions is more of an achievement than to report facts. But we not sort
If Carbon is so well rounded as you say, why was Blackmoore going to replace him and Skerritt came forward to declare his full confidence in the puppet,Carbon?
You are right and we knew all along we can not trust the likes of DBS, Kairi and GIS. They are all part of Skerrit propaganda and spin machine.
So Blackmoore, if it’s not a secret report publish he damned thing and end any speculation. The longer you wait the more we get the impression that the report contains things that are not complementary to our police force. Show us the evidence brother.
Almost everything to do with this government is shrouded in secrecy. Taxpayers money paid for the report but it would not see the light of day so it has to be leaked. If the government were above board, there would be no reason to leak anything. Government always use the convenient excuse that the findings are under review and have to be studied carefully before it can be released. This is only to buy time on the part of the government, hoping that the public interest in the relevant issue(s) would wane. It’s very conspicuous that the Police Force lacks leadership, focus, direction and competence. It can be compared to a rudderless ship. The top echelon of this critical institution was only selected because they are pliable. The Force is severely demoralized and in need of fresh personnel at the top to reinvigorate it and return some form of respect and confidence to this noble institution.
Welllll provide us with the real report…. Conveniently you have not said one word pertaining to what the report said……did it praise the police force???? Did it give recommendations????
To dispel a lie, present the truth with supporting documents!!!
Show us the receipts!!!!!!
It was a wast of time for DNO to post that BS in the first place. They did not verify the information. I find there is too much fake news being published by DNO. I guess they are so desperate to criticize the government they would post anything. DNO should be labeled as a tabloid rather than a news site. Too much gossip!
So once a govt stooge say something is inaccurate…it is.is thats what u are telling us nincompoops? Dont you know its a fact that all politicians lie to save their face. So all the rest of ty e sources are inaccurate once the govt say so….my boy breathe some intelligence and regard what politicians say with grain of salt. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..u know what gives the report that surfaced son credibility…the details of the internal affairs at re force…the commissionr’s refusal to sign the crew passes from the MoNS, je living the SSU at Morne Bruce, what he told his officers….etc
The government could easily resolve this by publishing the report. We are left to conclude that if it is complementary, they would not have hesitated in making its findings public. Yet, they have not done so. Why?
We need a change in leadership at all levels of govt in DA not just the police force.
Change to put who? Thompson Lazy dunce ignorants Lennox and foolish Spraggs? What position will hogs hold? What ministry will Monel hold? What ministry Danny can hold if he can’t account for DAPEX BANKCROP AND COLAPS? Where will u put Lennox if the man don’t have the ability to keep a job anywhere in Dominica or abroad? Where will u put what u going to give Issac J who have that financial record? Sikiri don’t want to be in all u camp anymore BCUS reality sticking him real hard. Bazil we all know already. Barron couldn’t perform as a pal sec is not as a minister he can perform. A whole bunch of lazy unproductive guys in a party you want to run our country? Well u will live another 70 years before you see we Dominicans go back the the days of 1995-2000. We are happy we getting our salary before time and computer doesn’t break down. No high borrowing and tax on us. We are happy with our government so the minority won’t convince us. No way madam. Ok
I was waiting for you to come up with a denial. This government and the police force is rotten to the core. Imagine there are written facts and that man is trying to tell us we are seeing a Fata Morgana. Only in Dominica!