National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has rubbished an alleged report from a review of the police force in Dominica which appears to paint a damning picture of Police Chief Daniel Carbon and his deputy Davidson Valerie.

Last year, Blackmoore announced that Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) was under review to assess its functional capabilities and to determine the way forward. He said it was being done by Colonel Jamie Ogilvie of the Jamaica Police Force and a report was expected to be submitted by the end of January 2018.

Last week a report surfaced which according to sources was Ogilvie’s report and it painted a “damning” picture of the Chief of Police and his Acting Deputy, saying that the should “demit office in the public’s interest.”

But according to Blackmoore the contents of Ogilvie’s report were not what surfaced recently.

“The government made it public that a functional review has been done on the police force and that report is not going to be a secret document,” he told state-owned DBS Radio. “And I can say that once the contents have been analyzed, what needs to be done will be done and we will make a determination as how we move forward.”

He explained that to come out to the public without fully reading the report “would have been totally irresponsible.”

Blackmoore pointed out that what he read of the alleged report, it is a “contorted and false fabrication and is 100 percent inaccurate.”

“The important thing is to ensure that we do what we have to do as a government and as a country to ensure that we have a police force that is responsive to the needs of the public because the police department is accountable to the public and we have to do everything possible to ensure that the public trust and confidence is restored between the public and the public,” he said.

He stated that in a civilized country, all relevant arms of the government must be fully functional and the police force is no exception.