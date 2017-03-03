The Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Honourable Rayburn Blackmoore will assume the chairmanship of the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE).

CONSLE is responsible for the coordination of the multi-dimensional nature of Caribbean security to ensure a safe and stable community and is the primary policy organ in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with the responsibility for regional security matters.

The CONSLE was incorporated into the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas by way of a Protocol which was opened for signature in March 2009. It performs a supervisory role in relation to the security institutions and committees of the community and reports directly to the Conference of Heads of Government.

As advances in technology continue to reshape the way business is being done globally, economic cyber-crime continues to rise. According to an OAS 2014 report, the region of Latin America and the Caribbean has one of the fastest-growing Internet populations in the world, giving rise to a number of significant cyber security challenges.

In a meeting held on the 10th of February, 2017, the Honourable Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security met with the Executive Director of IMPACS, the Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, Mr. Francis Forbes who was accompanied by the legal advisor of IMPACS, Ms. Giselle Martin.

In attendance were the Hon. Attorney General, Mr. Levi Peter, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security, Miss Jo-Anne Commodore and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Mrs. Pearl Xavier.

The CARICOM Crime and Security Strategy, the document commissioned by the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government at its 24th Intercessional meeting in Haiti to guide the Community’s approach to crime and security drafted by IMPACS was discussed along with the Caricom Crime and Security agenda. On the table for completion is the expansion of the Advance Passenger Information system (APIS).

The Advance Passenger Information System is an electronic data interchange system established by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and currently utilized by ten member states of CARICOM which seeks to deter and eliminate persons who may wish to enter or traverse the region for the purpose of criminal activity. The aim is to expand the use of the advanced passenger system to all 15 member states.

Among the top priorities of CONSLE is an Agreement for the Return and sharing of recovered assets that will be discussed at the upcoming intersessional meeting of the conference of Heads of Government in February, 2017. The establishment of a cyber security plan and counter terrorism strategy for the region as well as an advanced cargo information system are all projects that the CONSLE will seek to perfect in the near future.

As Chairman of this body, the Hon. Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Mr. Rayburn Blackmoore will play a pivotal role in the establishment of measures for the safety and security of the entire region as well as the modernization and upgrading of existing structures.