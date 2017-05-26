Blanchard fires back at Lugay for claims of constituency neglectDominica News Online - Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 9:17 AM
Minister for Public Works, Miriam Blanchard, has fired back at Member of Parliament for the Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay, for his claim that the Minister had neglected the very constituency she lives in.
He made the claim when speaking at the House of Parliament on Wednesday May 24th 2017.
He advised the Minister of Public Works to “do better” with regards to responding to letters of concern about development in the Roseau North.
“You must respect as a constituent, you need to do better than that for the people of Roseau North. You need to ensure that when the cake is sharing, that Roseau North gets its fair slice of the cake,” he remarked.
But in a fiery response, Blanchard highlighted a number of projects taking place within the constituency, saying that these projects are worth “millions of dollars” in investments.
She informed the House that a total of $3.17-million will be spent to rehabilitate the Stock Farm road leading up to the Dominica state College, which is in the Roseau North Constituency.
“…And Madam Speaker that is not all for the Stock Farm area, in Roseau North. Also on the cards, very soon a contract will be signed for the design of a multi-purpose indoor sporting facility, Madam Speaker. This is going to cost us millions of dollars in the Roseau North. It begs the question once more, why is the honorable member (Lugay) not being honorable in addressing this House, Madam Speaker?” she said.
Blanchard also highlighted government’s assistance to the youth in 2016 with a grant of $50,000 to the Lindo Park Development Committee which, according to her, is a sign of the caring nature of the government.
“Do we care about the young people, Madam Speaker? What do you think? I say we do, based on the statistics I have presented thus far,” she stated.
During part of her presentation, Lugay left the House and returned later, something which Blanchard did not let go unnoticed.
“I think it is important to set the record straight. It is also important to note, Madam Speaker that in spite of all his (Lugay) jabs to me during his presentation, when I am given the opportunity to speak after much prompting from him, he is unable to sit here and be educated with the information that I am submitting to this Honorable House,” she said.
Upon his return to the House, Blanchard welcomed him back.
“Welcome back Mr. Lugay, I have been waiting for you. I was just saying to this Honorable House that while some constituencies can boast of getting three hundred thousand dollars, in the constituency of Roseau North, and to use your words, while you ‘were not looking or aware,’ millions of dollars are being pledged and projects being executed in the Roseau North constituency,” she said.
Another Project that is set to take place, according to Blanchard, is the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue, financed by the Highway Maintenance Levy.
“…And where is Charles Avenue, Madam Speaker in Roseau North. This is yet another project in excess of three million dollars Madam Speaker. $3.05-million dollars is what this project is going to cost us,” Blanchard stated.
Blanchard said that Lugay is leading the people of the Roseau North into thinking things that are not factual.
She enlisted a number of other projects to be done in the Roseau North, in an effort to prove wrong the statement made by Lugay.
With regards to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, Blanchard has stated that she is in full support of it.
“I rise to support the Supplementary Appropriation Bill before this Honorable House,” she remarked.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
What bothers me about the minister, here is a trained Economist who worked at the East Caribbean Central Bank for many years. Someone who traveled and studied abroad and she’s back home in her capacity as a minister of government and there is nothing to write home about. No long term job creation for her constituency. Just look at how much we spent on projects and I have the statistical numbers to prove it. That’s extremely sad.
These concrete roads that are built in Dominica are more dangerous than the vehicles that are on the roads.No drainage; they are built on bare soil or on asphalt .Erosion will take place and the entire road will sink little by little.Why is it that mediocrity is so much appreciated while the population is getting poorer?
I have been hearing about a multipurpose sporting facility since I was a student at Grammar School. That facility has yet to materialize. Charles Avenue road rehabilitation: $3,000,000.00. Youth: $50,000.00 and Stock Farm road. While these infrastructural projects are welcome, what about employment or job creation for the constituency? Although Goodwill is a residential area, are there any job creation plans for the future of this constituency? These projects that you highlighted are all short term projects. I would love to hear about long term job creation initiatives for the area.
All she speaking about is what they GOING to do. To be honest if the government had allowed the Committee to work with the Australians when they had their assistance i think the playing field would look nicer. I am at all not impressed with the concrete track, it is narrow an dangerous as the edges are sharp. The government tied them up for months with politics then gave then 50,000 which only allowed them to come up with what we have today. I urge the people of roseau North especially Goodwill to reignite its spirit of self. We need to start making our own money as a community to do what we need to do for ourselves instead of relying on government who wants to influence things. They wont allow the people to do for themselves unless they say it is ok. and rightfully so, but dont tie up proceeding out of spite. Now Murium wants to do everything because they now HAVE to spend the CBI money that was hidden for more than a decade. Understand Dominicans, we could have had all that yrs ago.
Whatever the case, it’s clear that communication needs to improve. Maybe Ms Blanchard should spend time working with the parl rep for the constituency instead of working on her own. Team work goes much further than this silly childish exclusion behaviour that Labour is so fond of.