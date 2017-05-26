Minister for Public Works, Miriam Blanchard, has fired back at Member of Parliament for the Roseau North Constituency, Danny Lugay, for his claim that the Minister had neglected the very constituency she lives in.

He made the claim when speaking at the House of Parliament on Wednesday May 24th 2017.

He advised the Minister of Public Works to “do better” with regards to responding to letters of concern about development in the Roseau North.

“You must respect as a constituent, you need to do better than that for the people of Roseau North. You need to ensure that when the cake is sharing, that Roseau North gets its fair slice of the cake,” he remarked.

But in a fiery response, Blanchard highlighted a number of projects taking place within the constituency, saying that these projects are worth “millions of dollars” in investments.

She informed the House that a total of $3.17-million will be spent to rehabilitate the Stock Farm road leading up to the Dominica state College, which is in the Roseau North Constituency.

“…And Madam Speaker that is not all for the Stock Farm area, in Roseau North. Also on the cards, very soon a contract will be signed for the design of a multi-purpose indoor sporting facility, Madam Speaker. This is going to cost us millions of dollars in the Roseau North. It begs the question once more, why is the honorable member (Lugay) not being honorable in addressing this House, Madam Speaker?” she said.

Blanchard also highlighted government’s assistance to the youth in 2016 with a grant of $50,000 to the Lindo Park Development Committee which, according to her, is a sign of the caring nature of the government.

“Do we care about the young people, Madam Speaker? What do you think? I say we do, based on the statistics I have presented thus far,” she stated.

During part of her presentation, Lugay left the House and returned later, something which Blanchard did not let go unnoticed.

“I think it is important to set the record straight. It is also important to note, Madam Speaker that in spite of all his (Lugay) jabs to me during his presentation, when I am given the opportunity to speak after much prompting from him, he is unable to sit here and be educated with the information that I am submitting to this Honorable House,” she said.

Upon his return to the House, Blanchard welcomed him back.

“Welcome back Mr. Lugay, I have been waiting for you. I was just saying to this Honorable House that while some constituencies can boast of getting three hundred thousand dollars, in the constituency of Roseau North, and to use your words, while you ‘were not looking or aware,’ millions of dollars are being pledged and projects being executed in the Roseau North constituency,” she said.

Another Project that is set to take place, according to Blanchard, is the rehabilitation of Charles Avenue, financed by the Highway Maintenance Levy.

“…And where is Charles Avenue, Madam Speaker in Roseau North. This is yet another project in excess of three million dollars Madam Speaker. $3.05-million dollars is what this project is going to cost us,” Blanchard stated.

Blanchard said that Lugay is leading the people of the Roseau North into thinking things that are not factual.

She enlisted a number of other projects to be done in the Roseau North, in an effort to prove wrong the statement made by Lugay.

With regards to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, Blanchard has stated that she is in full support of it.

“I rise to support the Supplementary Appropriation Bill before this Honorable House,” she remarked.