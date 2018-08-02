Minister for Planning and Economic Development, Miriam Blanchard has pointed out a number of accomplishments made by the present government particularly Post-Hurricane Maria.

She was delivering remarks at Parliament earlier this week.

According to her, this government was well on its way to transform Dominica before the devastation of Hurricane Maria on September 18th, 2017 and there are many accomplishments after the storm.

“I have seen the results of accomplishment this government can boast particularly after Hurricane Maria,” she said. “This being the first budget after the devastation by Hurricane Maria, I cannot help to reflect on where we were after Maria rigged havoc on our island.”

She said under the “strong leadership” of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, “the island’s main Hospital, the PMH continue to operate, thanks to the strong commitment of the health service providers.”

She went on to say that the supply of water and electricity to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), despite of the magnitude of Hurricane Maria, was restored one week after its passage.

“By October 1, all essential services in the City of Roseau were back on the DOMLEC grid,” she stated. “A number of businesses and residents in the Roseau, Pottersville, Lower Goodwill areas enjoyed both water and electricity services less than a month after the Hurricane. Road access to Douglas-Charles restored by September 29th, Ferry Services were again accommodated at the Ferry Terminal by mid-October.”

She mentioned also that students on island returned to school by year end and Dominica even welcomed its first cruise ship by the end of 2017.

“And the Carnival Cruise Lines that we have been negotiating with for such a long time, after last visited in 2010, in spite of the devastation to this country Carnival Cruise Lines returned to Dominica on July 10 th of this year,” she explained.

Blanchard proudly said that this is further proof to show that, “this labour administration is working.”