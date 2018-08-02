Blanchard says gov’t accomplished much after Hurricane MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 10:44 AM
Minister for Planning and Economic Development, Miriam Blanchard has pointed out a number of accomplishments made by the present government particularly Post-Hurricane Maria.
She was delivering remarks at Parliament earlier this week.
According to her, this government was well on its way to transform Dominica before the devastation of Hurricane Maria on September 18th, 2017 and there are many accomplishments after the storm.
“I have seen the results of accomplishment this government can boast particularly after Hurricane Maria,” she said. “This being the first budget after the devastation by Hurricane Maria, I cannot help to reflect on where we were after Maria rigged havoc on our island.”
She said under the “strong leadership” of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, “the island’s main Hospital, the PMH continue to operate, thanks to the strong commitment of the health service providers.”
She went on to say that the supply of water and electricity to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), despite of the magnitude of Hurricane Maria, was restored one week after its passage.
“By October 1, all essential services in the City of Roseau were back on the DOMLEC grid,” she stated. “A number of businesses and residents in the Roseau, Pottersville, Lower Goodwill areas enjoyed both water and electricity services less than a month after the Hurricane. Road access to Douglas-Charles restored by September 29th, Ferry Services were again accommodated at the Ferry Terminal by mid-October.”
She mentioned also that students on island returned to school by year end and Dominica even welcomed its first cruise ship by the end of 2017.
“And the Carnival Cruise Lines that we have been negotiating with for such a long time, after last visited in 2010, in spite of the devastation to this country Carnival Cruise Lines returned to Dominica on July 10 th of this year,” she explained.
Blanchard proudly said that this is further proof to show that, “this labour administration is working.”
10 Comments
By October 1 THAT IS A LIE
Blanchard all of you are a bunch of old records singing to keep Skerrit as the dictator he truly is,Dominica is doomed and has gone back 50yrs,the country is cursed,with all the corruption and empty promises,Skerrit will not remain in power the rest of his life.God is in control and will deliver THE PEOPLE FROM THIS TYRANT REGIME.
Are you kidding me? You are categorizing the restoration of basic services as an accomplishment? This government is incompetent at all levels and should not get credit for the things they should be doing for the citizens of this country in the aftermath of a hurricane.
it is always easy to keep a blind eye when you are singing for your supper or repeating what you are told to say . And there is one thing I do not understand why the members of this govt keep heaping praise on skeritt ?as if he is the only one elected by the tax payers of Dominica this due to the him and that due to his vision which leads one to ask what do they do other than walk into the house to vote for his empty promises plus sing his praises .last time I looked going to parliament meant you go to speak your mind not rubber stamp a speech written by one individual and read by another
Of course they did, when the Senator had a constituency generator at her house early while parts of PMH had no lights. The generator was suppose to be placed central for use by constituents. The got lights early and demand a street light from DOMLEC while others has no lights. Of course madam, the country back on track like.
Madam you need to upgrade your pathetic glasses so you could see what’s really going in the country. At PMH current state it can better be described as a mortuary where people await their deaths due to a poor health working environment and medication while the fortunate few, the elite, the Dominca 1% get to her overseas for REAL health care. Then you wanna talk about accomplishments. LET’S TALK. This lazy prime minister has had major accomplishments in selling our passports to criminals, reinventing NEP, distributing relief supplies based on political affiliation, red clinic, ground breaking contract signing with no completed projects, ……………………………………………………………………………………… What a leader, what a lovely handsome most loving caring sharing sexy model of a guy. Time for Dominicans to take back their country from Lucifer and vote this cesspool out of office
Girl you serious???? this government have been an utter failure before and after maria and will continue to be a rudderless ship
“I have seen the results of accomplishment this government can boast particularly after Hurricane Maria,” Blanchard said. I just want to ask what these accomplishments might be, perhaps the several thousand houses that are still covered with tarpaulin, most main roads still damaged and littered with pot holes and numerous bridges still damaged?? Blanchard, I guess the government accomplished so much that Ross University decided not to return?? Let me give you a bit of home truth, the government you are serving is useless and has accomplished very little. You and your master can’t fool us anymore. Talk is cheap…
Ms Blanchard forgot to mention that under the “Strong Leadership” of PM Roosevelt Skerrit, the majority of businesses in Roseau were looted after Hurricane Maria.
List more achievements as I am yet to be impressed.. the state of the roads appal me. After all, it’s been almost a year….