Although constraint by time, Senior Technologist of the Blood Bank at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Laboratory, Richard Anselm has described Thursday’s Blood Drive as a success.

He spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview shortly after that event which was held at the Prevost Cinemall.

It was held in observance of World Blood Donor Day.

“I think the drive was a successful one,” Anselm revealed. “It’s a pity we had to leave at a certain time, we could not accommodate everybody who showed up.”

He said the target of 20 people to donate one pint of blood each was met, however, everybody could not be accommodated due to time constraint.

“We were targeting 20 donors and we had more than that,” he stated. “Some people started the procedure and they had to leave because of time constraint, but I think the drive was very successful.”

Anselm hopes that more time will be given when the next drive is held.

The drive was organized by the PMH Laboratory Blood Bank in collaboration with Jolly’s Pharmacy and Red Cross Club 25.