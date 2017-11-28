Boetica Bridge to close for maintenance workDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
The Ministry of Public Works and Ports has announced that the Boetica Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday November 26 to December 1, 2017.
This is to facilitate maintenance work on the bridge.
The works will begin at 9:00 am on November 26 and ends on Friday, December 1, at 6:00 pm.
Residents of the south-eastern part of the island are asked to take note of the closure of the bridge.
The ministry said it apologizes for all inconvenience caused and thanked the general public for their patience and understanding.
The original bridge was destroyed by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015. A Bailey bridge was constructed to replace it but it was severely affected by Hurricane Maria.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Vary ki vay just like the government you all voting. Serves you right.
Notice issued: Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 at 9:38 AM
Date of closure: Sunday November 26
Does anyone else see anything wrong with the timing of this notice?
And one wonders why places like Dominica will remain as backward as it is. There seem to be a lack of forward planning. More like planning after the fact (reacting).
Surely the authorities must have been aware of the condition of the bridge before it became a death trap. So if you plan to close a major thoroughfare, ample notice ought to have been given.
I have been looking forward to retiring (part time) in Dominica, and the more I see crap like this, the more attractive places like Florida become. As I get older, my tolerance for that kind of crap gets lower.
Zandoli
Florida getting hurricane frequent too now wee , you dow fraid?
Retiring part time in Dominica ? garcon you foo ? De rest of de time you will spend trying to get some to understand things shouldnt be that way , so is full time employment again .
No retirement ,Da dow have that.
This is ridiculous!!!! The bridge was closed on November 22nd at 9am and now we getting notice from the authorities. There were no road signs suggesting when and how long the road would be closed. Got to Dominica on the 22nd and only found out the bridge was closed when I got to the location. Had to walk from the bridge to Delices with my luggage. The first statement in this notice is totally misleading.
I mean simple things like notifying people – suppose there is an emergency in Delices or Boetica, or someone is not doing well and would like to be closer to medical facility they should know of this in advance
”Had to walk from the bridge to Delices with my luggage ”
Countryman dat shouldnt be a problem for you as a Country man , so howcome you didnt see de donkey dat was tied by de side of the road to load your luggage on it .
business opportunity dat wee, $25 ,service man could carry de luggage gi you , but i know you well , you wouldnt want to pay, saying you is a country man, you can carry your greep youself on your own head
Following TS Erica Skerritt and Saint Did a “fool me whilst you can” job on the people of the South East corridor and now the folks who resides there have to put up with more of the bridge inconvenience.Saint Jean was irate that it was taking so long to reconnect the area to the rest of the country,so I wonder what is his feeling now that the disruption to the constituents of that area are being disrupted so soon after.Everything these guys touch just does not last or stand up and I wonder why.The idea to put these containers in the first place was critized as a bad idea and now the critics are proven to have been right.
Breaking News
I hear De Bajan Company been given a contract to come and move de whole ”millions bridge” from Roseau, up to Boetica, and then build a taller one in de Roseau for de Roseau river to now pass underneath .
How you mean i lie ? akx de Vo ney man , why you find that impossible ?
not viy ki viy we doing fings nah .
westay lar .
I think the word you are looking for is INCOMPETENCE
It’s not as if they were not warned Aboutaleb that precarious position of that container, The job was not done properly in the first place after Erika. Poor people of the southeast. May as well stop living there. Reopen that road at Petit Savane for God’s sake.
I saw that Bailey bridge recently ,and though accepting it as a temporary structure ,i said that it could not last , but, considering the way things are done here , i knew it was there to stay . that’s a death trap , i pray every time i’m approaching it ; i knew the banks could never last .