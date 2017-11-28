The Ministry of Public Works and Ports has announced that the Boetica Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday November 26 to December 1, 2017.

This is to facilitate maintenance work on the bridge.

The works will begin at 9:00 am on November 26 and ends on Friday, December 1, at 6:00 pm.

Residents of the south-eastern part of the island are asked to take note of the closure of the bridge.

The ministry said it apologizes for all inconvenience caused and thanked the general public for their patience and understanding.

The original bridge was destroyed by Tropical Storm Erika in 2015. A Bailey bridge was constructed to replace it but it was severely affected by Hurricane Maria.