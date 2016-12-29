Boyd-Knights condemns dead beat fathersDominica News Online - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 11:26 AM
Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alix Boyd-Knights, has condemned absentee fathers who fail to provide financial support to their children, especially during the Christmas season.
In an end of the year statement, Boyd-Knights described Christmas as a season of merriment, punctuated by events like midnight mass, shopping, and special meals. She explained, however, that many children will be deprived of this cheer due to lack of maintenance from their fathers.
She expressed contempt for the slow and “ineffective” legal framework on child maintenance, which works to the advantage of absentee fathers.
“It saddens me, therefore, that so many children do not experience these traditions, and I am particularly referring to the many children whose fathers continue to neglect them, even at this time,” Boyd-Kinghts commented. “I rue, too, the fact that the legal procedural wills to relieve these children by way of maintenance owed to their mothers, grinds so very slowly, or not at all. It is shameful that this ineffective mechanism appears to punish the victims while giving ease and comfort to these deadbeat fathers. Many of us will have a merry Christmas, but these deadbeat fathers and slow-moving procedural mechanisms will ensure that many of these children will have no Christmas at all.”
In July, a one-day consultation was held to discuss an OECS Draft Family Model Bill, related to the Maintenance of children and procedures which the Court could adopt when making Maintenance Orders.
Consultation on the OECS Draft Family Model Bills is part of the process leading to the enactment of the Family Bills.
The present Maintenance Act provides for the Maintenance of certain classes of persons including children and adults. The present Bill is specific to children and proposes that each parent has an obligation to provide reasonably for the maintenance of children.
1 Comment
Ma Knight, these fathers do not have jobs, the jobs are all taken by the likes of a very big and incompetent cabinet, a failed PM, a rough Speaker of the House and endless, mindless ambassadors in Dominica and elsewhere. Get you facts right before you open your mouth and talk bull
Go away please, leave us alone, You do not represent us. You are a disgrace and a disappointment.
Go tell your paymaster to get employment for these fathers. Your corrupt Labour government has impoverished Dominica now his Cinderella wife want to come give our children fast food burgers to get fat, obese and overnight like a Dark Knight in the night on a sick horse.
Please do not speak on our behalf, .