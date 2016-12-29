Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alix Boyd-Knights, has condemned absentee fathers who fail to provide financial support to their children, especially during the Christmas season.

In an end of the year statement, Boyd-Knights described Christmas as a season of merriment, punctuated by events like midnight mass, shopping, and special meals. She explained, however, that many children will be deprived of this cheer due to lack of maintenance from their fathers.

She expressed contempt for the slow and “ineffective” legal framework on child maintenance, which works to the advantage of absentee fathers.

“It saddens me, therefore, that so many children do not experience these traditions, and I am particularly referring to the many children whose fathers continue to neglect them, even at this time,” Boyd-Kinghts commented. “I rue, too, the fact that the legal procedural wills to relieve these children by way of maintenance owed to their mothers, grinds so very slowly, or not at all. It is shameful that this ineffective mechanism appears to punish the victims while giving ease and comfort to these deadbeat fathers. Many of us will have a merry Christmas, but these deadbeat fathers and slow-moving procedural mechanisms will ensure that many of these children will have no Christmas at all.”

In July, a one-day consultation was held to discuss an OECS Draft Family Model Bill, related to the Maintenance of children and procedures which the Court could adopt when making Maintenance Orders.

Consultation on the OECS Draft Family Model Bills is part of the process leading to the enactment of the Family Bills.

The present Maintenance Act provides for the Maintenance of certain classes of persons including children and adults. The present Bill is specific to children and proposes that each parent has an obligation to provide reasonably for the maintenance of children.