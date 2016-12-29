Boyd-Knights condemns dead beat fathersDominica News Online - Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 11:26 AM
Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alix Boyd-Knights, has condemned absentee fathers who fail to provide financial support to their children, especially during the Christmas season.
In an end of the year statement, Boyd-Knights described Christmas as a season of merriment, punctuated by events like midnight mass, shopping, and special meals. She explained, however, that many children will be deprived of this cheer due to lack of maintenance from their fathers.
She expressed contempt for the slow and “ineffective” legal framework on child maintenance, which works to the advantage of absentee fathers.
“It saddens me, therefore, that so many children do not experience these traditions, and I am particularly referring to the many children whose fathers continue to neglect them, even at this time,” Boyd-Kinghts commented. “I rue, too, the fact that the legal procedural wills to relieve these children by way of maintenance owed to their mothers, grinds so very slowly, or not at all. It is shameful that this ineffective mechanism appears to punish the victims while giving ease and comfort to these deadbeat fathers. Many of us will have a merry Christmas, but these deadbeat fathers and slow-moving procedural mechanisms will ensure that many of these children will have no Christmas at all.”
In July, a one-day consultation was held to discuss an OECS Draft Family Model Bill, related to the Maintenance of children and procedures which the Court could adopt when making Maintenance Orders.
Consultation on the OECS Draft Family Model Bills is part of the process leading to the enactment of the Family Bills.
The present Maintenance Act provides for the Maintenance of certain classes of persons including children and adults. The present Bill is specific to children and proposes that each parent has an obligation to provide reasonably for the maintenance of children.
Dear Madam Speaker; it is not my intention to get too political about this, nor do I intend to contradict you in anyway, because I am one of those people who knows how hard it is for a mother to give birth to a child, and raise that child without a fathers help.
I am one who suffered that fate! I can count on one hand all that I ever got from my father, including the last beating I suffered at his hands.
Seriously now Madam Speaker, I do not believe anybody: and I will use the words of one of my biological brothers who told a judge in New Jersey, or Texas, in regards to child support “do you expect me to get blood out of stone?”
The reality is this in Dominica both and women have a hard time making a living, we lack employment, because there are no Jobs, how can a man though it is his responsibility to fend for his child do so when there are no industries in the country from which he can get a job? That is the problem!
Happy New year, I wish you all the best in 2017, and I plea with you to be lenient with my cousin Lennox, and the rest of the opposition; don’t demolish the opposition next year.
Everybody in the entire world would condemn dead beat fathers except dead beat fathers. So stop cherry picking issues and condemn them all or shut up. Now go have a salad.
Ma Knight, these fathers do not have jobs, the jobs are all taken by the likes of a very big and incompetent cabinet, a failed PM, a rough Speaker of the House and endless, mindless ambassadors in Dominica and elsewhere. Get you facts right before you open your mouth and talk bull
Go away please, leave us alone, You do not represent us. You are a disgrace and a disappointment.
Go tell your paymaster to get employment for these fathers. Your corrupt Labour government has impoverished Dominica now his Cinderella wife want to come give our children fast food burgers to get fat, obese and overnight like a Dark Knight in the night on a sick horse.
Please do not speak on our behalf, .
Only a dead beat will react like that .There are a lot of working fathers who do not support their children,We should publish their names!!!!!
Why can’t the unemployed take the initiative. No where in this God given world, can a gov’t employ everyone. The foreigners who are on the island are making it, and are also sending dineros to their families. Just WHY can’t the people who are unemployed make it too.
I’m sure that the children won’t be forced to eat the meals provided, therefore,parents like you who do not want their children fed can notify the school office (problem solved).
Happy New Year.
There are plenty of Dominican men with jobs that do not provide for their children. And if they know they cannot afford a child they should at least spend out on condoms. Dominican men are an absolute disgrace.
Give them work to support their family and stop being a hypocrite .
Madame Speaker, welcome back, trust you did some pleasurable Christmas shopping in London with your minder.
Don’t forget it takes two to make a child and unless someone gets pregnant trough rape the mother is equally responsible for rearing the child and the majority of us make a good job of it. My advice as always, if you are incapable of looking after a child, don’t have it. Period! Single parenthood is not a glamour status and the right to have a child is outweighed by the obligation to care for it, always. no child asks to be born, it is your decision.
Stupes. There should be a way to monitor what is done with the maintenance cuz alot of those “great” mothers just waiting on the “maintenance” to go get their nails and hair done. I know what I’m talking about My sister is prime example; she claims my nieces always need things as soon as their father gives her money she spends it on herself. When he wants to see his children it’s an issue cuz she doesn’t want them around his girlfriend but it’s ok she can have them around her men. I’ve spoken to her numerous times about her stink attitude and told her in the end it’s the children that suffer. We didn’t grow up with our father because of my mother’s attitude and to this day i resent my mother for that.
To me a dead beat father is a mother who keeps the child from seeing their father. For whatever reasons the mother takes joy in not letting the father have access to the child.
What traditions? The sooner ppl realize and accept the fact that these so-traditions are pagan and that good should not only be done once a year,but year round, then the hypocrisy of some people will be exposed. Alix always takes on the theme as a champion for underprivileged children and women, but it is these same women and young girls engaging in unprotected and premarital sex that have to end up having abortions in our society. Alix never advocates against abortion as a crime against humanity….why? It’s not just men who are perpetrators of the ills in the society. The economy is not what it used to be…and unlike the astronomical raise in pay that this woman was given by Skerrot, many ppl, men and women alike suffering from an economic slowdown. No politician except Lennox has spoken about increasing the minimum wage. If you so caring and considerate, campaign for once impartially for the poor ppl who are being forced by this same legal system to run to the underground economy.
That’s why the smart men have their kids with diasporas thereby they are not worried of child maintenance……