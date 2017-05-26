A breakdown of trucks in the fleet of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) is being blamed for a pileup of garbage in many communities in Dominica.

DNO has learnt that garbage has been piling up in communities from Salisbury all the way to Soufriere for up to six weeks, in some instances.

A villager from Salisbury describes the build up there as a “breeding ground for rats, cockroaches, and flies.”

“I am a concerned member of the village of Salisbury, also a health care professional. Something needs to be done about all that garbage in the village it is just not healthy,” she told DNO via email. “We teach tidiness to prevent certain illnesses but how can this be fulfilled when our village is a breeding ground for rats cockroaches flies all of which are contributors to certain sicknesses. I am calling on the ministry of health not only as an employee but as a member of the village Salisbury. This situation needs to be dealt with before the weekends. This has been so over 6 weeks; this is not healthy, not at all.”

General Manager of the DSWMC, Florian Mitchel, told DNO on Friday that the normal garbage collection is being hindered by mechanical issues of the trucks/fleets.

“We are experiencing issues with our fleets, I mean, given the amount of equipment and the workload,” he said. “Right now we have about two vehicles working at the same time. I think we should be able to put up one before the end of the week and another next week. So that will again help us to speedily get rid of the waste. The major issue is fleet issues, fleet breakdown. That is the major issue.”

As an alternative, Mitchel encouraged residents to engage in recycling to cut down on the amount of garbage that is exposed in the environment.

“We all have a role to play in ensuring that we reduce the amount of waste that we put out for collection, make use of it, then you would have less garbage out on your kerb. So that issue of backlog will not be seen in our communities,” he said.

In terms of recycling, Mitchel said that there is a “serious, serious problem” in trying to make people actually get involved in the activity.

“That is a serious, serious problem that we have in getting the general public to even do that activity …” he stated.

He added that the company realised that the present system of waste collection, that is, truck/fleet collection, “was not the best,” and so, the recycling system was the next best thing.

“We noticed that the present system of waste collection was not the best method of waste collection. We needed to improve on the service that we were offering,” he said.

He said that garbage will be collected in areas such as Mahaut and Newtown today, Friday 26th May, and in Salisbury over the weekend.