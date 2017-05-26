Breakdown of trucks hinders garbage collection says DSWMCDominica News Online - Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 1:35 PM
A breakdown of trucks in the fleet of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC) is being blamed for a pileup of garbage in many communities in Dominica.
DNO has learnt that garbage has been piling up in communities from Salisbury all the way to Soufriere for up to six weeks, in some instances.
A villager from Salisbury describes the build up there as a “breeding ground for rats, cockroaches, and flies.”
“I am a concerned member of the village of Salisbury, also a health care professional. Something needs to be done about all that garbage in the village it is just not healthy,” she told DNO via email. “We teach tidiness to prevent certain illnesses but how can this be fulfilled when our village is a breeding ground for rats cockroaches flies all of which are contributors to certain sicknesses. I am calling on the ministry of health not only as an employee but as a member of the village Salisbury. This situation needs to be dealt with before the weekends. This has been so over 6 weeks; this is not healthy, not at all.”
General Manager of the DSWMC, Florian Mitchel, told DNO on Friday that the normal garbage collection is being hindered by mechanical issues of the trucks/fleets.
“We are experiencing issues with our fleets, I mean, given the amount of equipment and the workload,” he said. “Right now we have about two vehicles working at the same time. I think we should be able to put up one before the end of the week and another next week. So that will again help us to speedily get rid of the waste. The major issue is fleet issues, fleet breakdown. That is the major issue.”
As an alternative, Mitchel encouraged residents to engage in recycling to cut down on the amount of garbage that is exposed in the environment.
“We all have a role to play in ensuring that we reduce the amount of waste that we put out for collection, make use of it, then you would have less garbage out on your kerb. So that issue of backlog will not be seen in our communities,” he said.
In terms of recycling, Mitchel said that there is a “serious, serious problem” in trying to make people actually get involved in the activity.
“That is a serious, serious problem that we have in getting the general public to even do that activity …” he stated.
He added that the company realised that the present system of waste collection, that is, truck/fleet collection, “was not the best,” and so, the recycling system was the next best thing.
“We noticed that the present system of waste collection was not the best method of waste collection. We needed to improve on the service that we were offering,” he said.
He said that garbage will be collected in areas such as Mahaut and Newtown today, Friday 26th May, and in Salisbury over the weekend.
26 Comments
Perfect time for a garbage revolution. I am asking people from across the island to get wheel barrows, buckets, donkeys, screw-tars, vans , pickups , trucks , car trunks or whatever it takes and dump your collected garbage on any major highway in your village. Let then send the political officers in the SSU to clean it up. Just maybe they too will realize labor kar-mal-twavaye. Don’t leave the garbage close to your house because its unhealthy. Dump, dump, dump now!!!!!
Assertive like Moses’ rod!
Instead of using the CBI money to buy votes,it would be better to buy a garbage truck,to obviate the onset of disease in this failed Dominica…HOLD STRONG SALISBURY!Love you guys,you all are doggone deserving of respect!!!
This mess/filth,together with MONFARED,COROLLO,TREATING,BRIBING,MADUEKE,LAPSENG,,,will destroy our good name,Dominica.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Here’s the problem people. It “appears” that Solid Waste is not getting the Environmental Surcharge on ALL imported products collected by Customs. In other words once you buy any goods in Dominica you are playing that tax.
All of Dominica should rise up at this nonsense.
if there are ten communities/villages in dominica, we should have ten trucks, one per village….. just like 365 rivers flowing to the see and we have one hydo electrical station. . instead they want to mine for electricity and destroy our environment
forward thinkig mooks..
tebeh people
That’s a reflection of the management style of the Dlp. Nothing works in Dominca, because the government is in total break down.
Imagine, the nature Isle, with loads of gabbage everywhere. It’s very disgraceful.
i think if the rest of dominicans were like SALISBURY PEOPLE then we would get results…… if every community throw the garbage in the middle of the road and block traffic, see how fast CBI would bring some trucks here. they would fedex those trucks…. what a wicked and heartless government.
i betting if i buy a garbage truck i wont find work
..if you buy a red one, you stand a chance..
I forgot this on Roosevelt Skerrit that Mountain Chicken Carpaud (crapo) Mentality Sly Eye Sir Knight Me Almost Nearly Cousin Indian Dr. Punjab, Indian doctor of nothing Roosevelt Skerrit said the rest of the Caribbean; and the world will use Dominica as an example to develop their towns and cities, when he is finished with building Dominica, Roseau in particular!
I suppose what we see in the pictures the world will participate, that is Skerrit model of the new Dominica, and the rest of the world eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahha!
Dominica is the richest, most beautiful, most prosperous, place earth, where Fitzroy said only God can fixed, however, he said if we are looking for a human to take the place of God, Roosevelt Skerrit is the man (the god)!
It is simply ridiculous that we do not have proper garbage trucks to collect garbage on the island. Why I’m I even surprised. If we could not provide protective clothing and other equipment for the men and women who clean our streets, new working trucks is a stretch. The Mayor of Roseau is silent on this issue. Robbie is also silent. Health Minister is silent. It seems like Skerrit caused all of them to turn moo-moo. You only hear them talking when they distributing CBI monies to the boys who wear “Red.” Labor really working hard boy. They working hard to increase the rat-population and the diseases that they carry.
Breakdown of trucks hinders garbage collection , its a shame because every year as long as there is a new suv or pickup out the government would perchase multiple for various locations . I think the funds should be invested in a few garbage trucks.
Well, yesterday, that Blanchard woman was in the parliament running off her mouth, spreading false rumors, and lies; telling people that Dominica is the most beautiful place in the world!
I do not know what sort of substance she got her high on: causing her to have gone into some acute delusional state, and for a moment hypnotized the other shallow minded idiots in the parliament, who clapped their hands at every stupid comment she made regarding this primitive nature island.
I wonder if what the world is viewing in the pictures are an example, of how beautiful is our country. The large collection of garbage, and the dilapidated structures, all indicates the beauty of the nature island! They say the longer, and more some politicians babbles, it only gives us the opportunity to see how mad they really are!
When those with a conscience stand up to this foolishness, you call them traitors, but you have a waiting health hazard on your hands with garbage all over the place. You gloat about a few yards of concrete that was poured in the Botanical Gardens, while locals will soon be overrun by rats. Every man, woman and child in Dominica should march down to the Government Headquarters and demand immediate action from the government on this issue. As minister of tourism, nothing from Robbie about a contingent plan to address this issue.
Well Mr. Ismael, don’t expect anything from Robbie . If El Supremo turns a corner suddenly I guarantee you two noses will get broken and stuck up his backside. The noses of Robbie and Mr. Piper. You see, these guys are clueless
Assertive like Moses’ rod.
shame the government can buy 2 good trucks from the CBI money that’s what our tourist have to see when they visit.
I recommend government buys about 50 trucks while there is still CBI monies left. We can use about 5 trucks till they are decommissioned. Our troubles with cabbage would be solved for the next 50 years at least.
We have ten parishes in Dca and I have always said that solid waste should have t least 10 trucks (1 per parish) to keep the country clean. Solid Waste cannot keep the country clean because they are ill equipped and understaffed. So much CBI money being handed out to buy votes while this nature isle is smelling from garbage. DLP have to destroy this country for us to learn. Laybar Kar Mal-twavaye!!!
Assertive like Moses’ rod!
This entire statement from the boss of the Dominica Waste Management Company, speaks to the stupidity, lack of vision and foresight that exist in Dominica. When the Public Works Department was operational, the skilled mechanics there learned how to service these trucks. By disbanding the Public Works Department, you destroyed a capable institution and the service that it provided to the entire country. Garbage removal is one of the most basic functions of government. In 2017, only two trucks are operational, but CBI money is flying all over the place. This entire band of corrupt fools is the bane of lovely Dominica. How do you expect tourist to come to Dominica and spend their hard earned money in a place that’s filled with smelly garbage and the rats that are sure to follow.
I agree. Without a well-equipped and competently staffed Public Works Department we are at the mercy of every mechanical breakdown and road failure. Of all government departments, it is the most essential for the efficient functioning of the island.
Can some CBI money be used to buy new trucks to allow efficient garbage collection?
Her is a solution, please collect all plastic bags recycle into garbage bins and distribute island wide for a small fee. Get three garbage trucks and have on a five days a week schedule. Charge small fee for monthly garbage pick up.
we pay environmental levy on every item which comes into the country, why should we pay to throw rubbish… idiot
This has been a continuing issue over the years , this is not just happening today, and all the people in charge are taking a back seat on the issue, what is the role of the health minister, seat back and pick his nose? , this a serious health issue , bu bionic plague , ibola and other health issue is next Dominica, just wait for it, all the money skerro said that he collected from selling our passport in parliament this week why cant he buy some new vehicles for the betterment of the country, why ?.
just wondering why can we help ourself it have o many people that have truck in dominica.. we can come together as one an get rid of the garbage
And how efficient is that to pick up garbage with sharps and no protective clothing or equipment whatsoever.
Rats say thanks to Mr. pm.