An earthquake shook Dominica on Friday morning.

DNO has received reports that it was felt in many parts of Dominica and it heavily shook the building which houses the office of Dominica News Online in Roseau for several seconds.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the 5.6 quake took place at 8:32 am.

The epicenter of the quake was located 108 km east-southeast of Roseau, 91 km northeast of Fort-de-France, and 134 km northeast of Castres.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

There are no reports of damages.