BREAKING NEWS: 5.6 earthquake rocks DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, September 28th, 2018 at 8:50 AM
An earthquake shook Dominica on Friday morning.
DNO has received reports that it was felt in many parts of Dominica and it heavily shook the building which houses the office of Dominica News Online in Roseau for several seconds.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the 5.6 quake took place at 8:32 am.
The epicenter of the quake was located 108 km east-southeast of Roseau, 91 km northeast of Fort-de-France, and 134 km northeast of Castres.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.
There are no reports of damages.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.