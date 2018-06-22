The body of Dr. Merlin Kelsick, who was reported missing on Friday morning, has been found.

The body was found by the Marine Unit.

Dr. Kelsick, 72 of Wesley but living in Canefield, went fishing at the Roseau Ferry Terminal on Thursday night.

The police in an official report said he was granted access to the terminal to fish around 10:00 pm.

Periodical checks by port security revealed that he was last seen around 2:00 am on Friday, Police PRO, ASP Simon Edwards, said.

A patrol was conducted and an alarm was raised.

A search was then conducted by Dr. Kelsick was not located.

The police were then informed and a search was conducted by land and sea.

The Marine Unit the conducted a dive and the lifeless body of Dr. Kelsick was found submerged in about 20 feet of water alongside the wharf of the ferry terminal.

His body was identified by a member of his family.

The body was then taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where Dr. Kelsick was officially pronounced dead.

ASP Edwards said investigations into the matter continue.