BREAKING NEWS: Corned beef ban liftedDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 4:29 PM
The ban of corned beef from Brazil to Dominica has been lifted with immediate effect.
This is according to Director of Trade, Matthan Walter.
“The Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment, the Environmental Health Department and the Veterinary Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture is pleased to announce that a decision has taken with immediate effect to lift the import ban and reintroduced into circulation the sale of corned beef originating from Brazil,” he said.
He said on April 4, 2017, new empirical evidence from the CARICOM Secretariat indicated that none of the companies implicated in the rotten meat probe in Brazil have exported beef or chicken to Dominica.
“The decisions and actions which were taken during this incident were intended to protect the public health against any potential risks from food sources,” Walter said. “The Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment, the Environmental Health Department and the Veterinary Unit wish to express gratitude to the importers, wholesalers, consumers and general public who provided their support and cooperation during the imposition of this precautionary ban.”
Further information can be found by calling 266-3467.
The ban took place following reports from Brazilian authorities that several major Brazilian meat processors have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”.
According to the reports, it also alleged that companies have paid hefty bribes to auditors in exchange for fraudulent sanitary licenses.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I have no damn confidence in CARICOM or the Secretariat. The way they handled the peaceful protest of February 7, tells me that they are a stinking, dirty political organization that is only concerned about keeping very nasty and dirty politicians in power and careless about the people. The key importers of corn beef originating from Brazil are deeply in bed with Skerrit and in many case they are his mouth piece so you think Skerrit can allow them to take a loss from corned beef they already imported? Hell with CARICOM and I truly wish there was something I could do to pull myself out of there nonsense. In a nutshell if Skerrit is part of something we know it is corrupt whether it CARRICOM, their court system, West Indies Cricket etc.
Listen up my people! No need to eat this stuff because it is not good for you. Too much fat, salt and preservatives not to mention substandard meat – rotten or otherwise.
oh great…. now I can stop eating all that fresh fish and goat meat, and beef and local raised chicken and go back to eating cheap meat waste in a tin can coming all the way from Brazil.
Don’t fall for this nonsense I beg the public to still be careful.
ban or no ban thats it for cornedbeef
Thank goodness for that ! I haven’t eaten properly for weeks !