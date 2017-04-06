The ban of corned beef from Brazil to Dominica has been lifted with immediate effect.

This is according to Trade Commissioner, Matthan Walter.

“The Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment, the Environmental Health Department and the Veterinary Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture is pleased to announce that a decision has taken with immediate effect to lift the import ban and reintroduced into circulation the sale of corned beef originating from Brazil,” he said.

He said on April 4, 2017, new empirical evidence from the CARICOM Secretariat indicated that none of the companies implicated in the rotten meat probe in Brazil have exported beef or chicken to Dominica.

“The decisions and actions which were taken during this incident were intended to protect the public health against any potential risks from food sources,” Walter said. “The Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment, the Environmental Health Department and the Veterinary Unit wish to express gratitude to the importers, wholesalers, consumers and general public who provided their support and cooperation during the imposition of this precautionary ban.”

Further information can be found by calling 266-3467.

The ban took place following reports from Brazilian authorities that several major Brazilian meat processors have been “selling rotten beef and poultry”.

According to the reports, it also alleged that companies have paid hefty bribes to auditors in exchange for fraudulent sanitary licenses.