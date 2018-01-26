BREAKING NEWS: DFC terminates agreement with “Dice”Dominica News Online - Friday, January 26th, 2018 at 4:30 PM
The Dominica Festivals Committee has terminated an agreement with eight-time calypso monarch, Dice, saying that he is no longer required to perform at the Carnival Street Festival on Friday afternoon.
Dice received a letter hours before the event was expected to begin informing him of the decision.
“Further to our conversation, I have been instructed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority to inform you that your services are no longer required to perform at the Carnival 2018 Street Festival to be held at the Bayfront on January 26, 2018 from 5:00 pm,” the letter written by Festival and Events Manager Val Cuffy, said.
The letter said the DFC is committed to fulfilling all obligations under the agreement.
Earlier this week Dice, whose real name is Dennison Joseph, said on Q95 that he was being blocked by “the authorities” from performing his new song “Looters” at the Carnival Street Festival, which replaced the annual Carnival Opening Parade.
He stated that he was called by someone at the DFC, telling him that he cannot perform at the event.
“The individual told that me the authorities had called to make sure or to ask that I don’t perform,” Dice remarked.
He stated he was in limbo as to whether he should go to perform or not.
However, on Friday afternoon he told state-owned DBS Radio that he was going to perform the song.
Later in the afternoon, he received the letter from the DFC.
See letter below.
Freedom of expression under attack. All calypsonians should boycott carnival. I think they need to do some real psychological analysis and lie detector test on those incharge. I think Maria loosened some screws in a few folks head. Who can run leave now.
They silence The Dice…….Next it will be the PEOPLE!!!!!
This country and its Governance…..Oppression of Free Speech!!!!
They must PAY!!!!!!!!!
Is so we come nah. Everybody looking forward to hearing looooooters.
Is so we come nah. Everybody looking forward to hearing looooooters. Anyway we know who the looter are, and we will be singing “show me the looters, who are the looters, where iis the looter. Lol. Dice Again!!!
Val Cuffy why why are u and others pressing de man like that
There is too much WICKEDNESS in this country but since when Dominica
Become like a cruel country I really don’t understand what is going on
I am very disappointed in Val, amazing what a few dollars can do. I am calling for a boycott of bulls eye.
Ludicrous… And the last two lines… “Please be guided accordingly” and the “we wish you success in your endeavour”… Bad English, totally unnecessary and irrelevant to what the letter is about. Somebody please advise these people.