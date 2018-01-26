The Dominica Festivals Committee has terminated an agreement with eight-time calypso monarch, Dice, saying that he is no longer required to perform at the Carnival Street Festival on Friday afternoon.

Dice received a letter hours before the event was expected to begin informing him of the decision.

“Further to our conversation, I have been instructed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority to inform you that your services are no longer required to perform at the Carnival 2018 Street Festival to be held at the Bayfront on January 26, 2018 from 5:00 pm,” the letter written by Festival and Events Manager Val Cuffy, said.

The letter said the DFC is committed to fulfilling all obligations under the agreement.

Earlier this week Dice, whose real name is Dennison Joseph, said on Q95 that he was being blocked by “the authorities” from performing his new song “Looters” at the Carnival Street Festival, which replaced the annual Carnival Opening Parade.

He stated that he was called by someone at the DFC, telling him that he cannot perform at the event.

“The individual told that me the authorities had called to make sure or to ask that I don’t perform,” Dice remarked.

He stated he was in limbo as to whether he should go to perform or not.

However, on Friday afternoon he told state-owned DBS Radio that he was going to perform the song.

Later in the afternoon, he received the letter from the DFC.

See letter below.