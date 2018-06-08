BREAKING NEWS: Fire near Harlem PlazaDominica News Online - Friday, June 8th, 2018 at 2:43 PM
Fire and other emergency personnel have responded to a house which is on fire near the Harlem Plaza in New Town.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
I hope there were no fatalities. Once the smoke settles, the affected will definitely receive a free house from the Dear Leader.
If they are DLP supporters.
Ci ou tay norway sa ou takay faire? Hand go, hand come, brother.